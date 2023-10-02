New tech and IT investment at leading independent school a game changer for communications

NEW technology and IT systems at a leading independent school will raise the bar for communication between students, staff, and parents.

St Gerard’s School has implemented state-of-the-art computer management equipment and processes as part of a wider package of investment at the prominent Bangor institution.

This year has already seen the introduction of a proactive Student Council and learners have created a weekly news bulletin – The Anchor – to keep classmates, families, and stakeholders up to date with latest news, information, and events.

Business Manager Steve Griffiths says developments across 2023/24 will further improve the academic experience for learners and enhance St Gerard’s reputation as a warm, welcoming environment for all.

“The new systems will make us even more efficient and streamline our communications with parents and carers, and internally among teachers, students and staff,” said Steve.

“We are also revamping our social media channels, website, branding, and moving toward net zero by implementing modern processes and exploring renewable energy options.

“This will all form part of the unified effort to lower our carbon footprint and raise our profile in north west Wales and further afield as we forge partnerships in different sectors, with business and industry and begin a new chapter focused on collaboration, sustainability and innovation.”

Headteacher Campbell Harrison added:

“St Gerard’s has a long history and tradition for producing high-level pupils who achieve great things academically.

“That and ensuring they enjoy their time here in a safe, supportive setting will remain our top priority, but being at the forefront of advances in technology and being able to communicate most effectively with parents and carers on a wide range of topics is also very important.

“The IT systems and tools for sharing information with pupils and parents, as well as the local area, trustees and staff, will play a major role in taking that next step as a school at the heart of our community with aspirations to grow even further in the years ahead.”

The news comes after St Gerard’s – which again secured among the highest GCSE and A Levels results in North Wales over the summer – unveiled plans to upgrade sports facilities on its seven-acre site, including tennis courts and a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA).

For more on Ysgol St Gerard’s, visit the website www.st-gerards.org and follow them on social media. Alternatively, email [email protected] or call 01248 351656.

