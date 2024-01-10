Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) attains Chartered Institute for Further Education status

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) proudly announces its attainment of Chartered Status, marking its inclusion in the esteemed Chartered Institution for Further Education (CIFE).

The CIFE stands as a beacon for recognising excellence in further education (FE) and skills throughout the UK. As the sole FE-related organisation with royal assent to grant chartered status, CIFE collaborates with industry leaders to shape and influence the national skills system, emphasising the pivotal role of skills providers in driving economic growth within their local communities.

NSCG’s appointment took place at an official ceremony chaired by Rt Hon The Lord Longfield Kt DL on Thursday, 30 November at the historic Hall of the Apothecaries’ Society in Blackfriars.

The College, which is one of only two colleges regionally with an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ rating, was recognised for the high quality of its further and higher education skills provision and strong links with educational and employer partnerships.

Expressing his pride in this achievement, Craig Hodgson, Principal and Chief Executive of NSCG, remarked: “Attaining chartered status is a remarkable accolade for our College, and we are thrilled to join the esteemed ranks of the Institution. NSCG has a rich history of community engagement and collaborating with partners to elevate standards in further and higher education across our region is something we are very passionate about.”

He continued, saying: “Most recently, NSCG has been awarded an Institute of Technology (IoT) and will be leading on the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire IoT in partnership with Keele University which will help foster innovation, share best practice and provide opportunities for students and staff to engage in emerging technologies to enhance teaching, learning and assessment.”

In addition, NSCG works in collaboration with a number of other colleges and Sixth Forms to help inform and improve the FE sector and has been invited to present at a number of regional and national events for the Association of Colleges (AoC), the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) and the Tertiary Colleges Group, further validating NSCG’s position within the sector.

Craig Hodgson expressed optimism for the future, stating: “We anticipate that our chartered status will open even more doors to the latest advancements in FE and skills delivery and we eagerly look forward to collaborating with our peers within the Institution as we progress.”

The Chartered Institution for Further Education was established to highlight the excellence of further education and skills training providers. It works alongside industry to influence and shape the national skills system, to ensure that professional education providers are recognised as the key drivers of economic development and growth within their local communities.

