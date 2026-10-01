Newcastle College and Newcastle Eagles Extend Partnership

Newcastle College has extended its long-standing partnership with Newcastle Eagles, continuing as main sponsor of the men’s team for the 2026/27 Super League Basketball (SLB) season.

The College and its higher education arm, Newcastle College University Centre, are now entering their eighth year working alongside their Scotswood Road neighbours, with the partnership continuing to create opportunities for students both on and off the court.

For the fourth time, Newcastle College will take pride of place on the front of the Eagles men’s jerseys and shooting shirts, with the newly unveiled kit featuring Newcastle College University Centre branding for the first time.

Alan Fenton, Deputy Principal of Newcastle College and Newcastle College University Centre, said:

“Our partnership with Newcastle Eagles continues to create fantastic opportunities for our students, and we’re delighted to be alongside the club again as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

“Seeing Newcastle College University Centre on the front of the new kit is a great reminder of how closely our two organisations work together. We’re neighbours, but more importantly, we share a commitment to creating opportunities for young people across our region.

“We’re looking forward to building on that partnership throughout the season and wish the team every success for what promises to be a very special year for the Eagles.”

As the Eagles celebrate their 30th anniversary, the impact of the partnership can also be seen on the court this season, with two Newcastle College student-athletes stepping up to the senior side.

Joseph Osarenkhoe and Mohammed Sanyang will combine training and playing responsibilities with the SLB team alongside their studies and commitments with Newcastle College Eagles Academy in the Elite Academy Basketball League (EABL).

Their progression follows Newcastle College Eagles Academy’s return to the top tier of college basketball earlier this year, after the partnership between Newcastle College and Eagles Community Foundation secured Category 1 status from Basketball England.

Paul Blake, Newcastle Eagles Managing Director, said:

“We are delighted that Newcastle College and its University Centre are continuing their sponsorship for the 2026/27 season. The College’s support means a great deal to the club as one of our longest-standing partners.

“Our relationship is built on a shared commitment to excellence, ambition and creating opportunities for young people across the North East, and it is a proud moment for us to see Joseph and Mohammed, two students from the college, take to the court as Eagles this season.”

Off the court, Newcastle College and Newcastle Eagles have ambitious plans to build on a successful programme of student engagement initiatives, including game night activations and the Newcastle College Takeover held in May.

The Eagles’ 2026/27 SLB season is now underway, with Newcastle College University Centre featuring on the front of the team’s new kit throughout the campaign.