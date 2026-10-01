Crocodiles to crime scenes: students invited to discover future careers

From investigating a mock crime scene to exploring whether crocodiles could hold clues to fighting cancer, prospective students are being invited to see where their studies could take them at Derby during a bumper open day event.

The event on Saturday 3 October will give students the chance to get hands-on with subjects they could study at the University of Derby – from investigating crime scenes to exploring cutting-edge research into health and wellbeing to finding sustainable solutions for a zero-carbon future.

The event marks the first time the University is opening its doors for the new academic year, with undergraduate and postgraduate students invited to explore courses, meet lecturers and current students, and see where their studies could take them.

Among the highlights will be the chance to discover whether crocodiles could hold clues to fighting cancer with researcher Professor Naveed Khan and to opportunity to see inside the University’s mock crime scene house.

Visitors will also be able to explore the Industry Zone, hear from university leaders on industry engagement opportunities and discover some of the research projects taking place across the University.

Recently voted first in the UK for Employability in the 2027 Uni Compare rankings, the University of Derby prides itself on being industry-linked, partnering with leading brands such as Google, Amazon Business, Rolls-Royce, Toyota, the NHS, McDonald’s and Unipart.

The event will also feature Derby alumni spanning almost four decades, including graduates from as far back as 1989. They will share their experiences across a range of subjects, including computer science, business, engineering and music.

Hannah Wright, Associate Director – Student Recruitment at the University of Derby, said:

“Our open days are a fantastic opportunity for prospective students to experience university life at Derby for themselves, and as application deadlines for 2027 are on the horizon, this is a great time to explore your options.

“At this event, we are bringing our undergraduate and postgraduate students together to give even more visitors the chance to experience the buzz on campus and meet our welcoming staff and students.

“Whether you are just starting to think about your university options or you already have your grades, our open day events are a great opportunity to see first-hand where your degree at Derby could take you.”

Students are also encouraged to visit the Student Hub during the event for advice on their university application, including support with personal statements and tips on the application process.

Those who already have their grades or have predicted grades that meet the University of Derby’s entry requirements, may be able to receive an offer in principle on the day.