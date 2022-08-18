Education Minister congratulates learners on results day

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has congratulated learners across Wales as A-level, AS, Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification learners received their results this morning.

Learners returned to formal A-level and AS exams and assessments this year, for the first time since 2019. Many vocational learners also received their Level 3 results today.

This year’s GCSE results will be announced next Thursday, 25th August.

The Minister visited Coleg Sir Gar in Llanelli this morning, where he met students collecting their results. He said:

“I want to wish a big congratulations to everyone receiving their results today. It’s a huge day for you, the culmination of years of hard work, and I hope you got the grades you’d hoped for.

“We know what a challenging couple of years it’s been for students and staff. For everyone involved in ensuring this year’s exams could take place, today is reward for all the hard work you have put in.

“A record number of young people from Wales will be going to university this year and have an exciting time ahead.

“For anyone who didn’t quite get the results you wanted, or you’re unsure of your next steps, my key message is – don’t be too disappointed and don’t be too hard on yourself. There are a wide range of options open to you, including university clearing, apprenticeships, even starting your own business. Careers Wales is a great place to start for advice and your school or college will be there to support you too.

“Our Young Person’s Guarantee provides everyone under the age of 25 with the opportunity to enrol in education or training, find work or become self-employed, so be assured you have lots of choices in pursuing the career you want.

“I hope that everyone receiving your results today takes time to congratulate yourself, enjoy the rest of the summer and look forward to the exciting opportunities you have ahead of you.”

