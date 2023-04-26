University of Chester launched new report contributing to levelling up across the region

The role the University of Chester and its senior academics and lawmakers play in levelling up was celebrated at an event attended by the Rt Hon Justine Greening in the new home of Chester Law School.

The University has formally launched its Levelling Up Impact Report to senior academics, policy makers, plus local government officials and business leaders at the law school’s new base in the Wheeler Building.

The report has been produced in partnership with the Purpose Coalition, which was established to bring businesses and universities together to work towards improving equality of opportunity and social mobility in the UK.

It details how the University, through its Citizen Student strategy, involves and encourages young people from all backgrounds to pursue higher education.

Highlighted in the report is the outreach work Chester Law School students undertake to support underrepresented and vulnerable members across Cheshire region.

These projects include the Chester Legal Advice Centre – where student volunteers work with professional mentors to advise local community clients on legal issues – and the Chester Community Law Project, a volunteering initiative which includes students working in partnerships with local and national organisations to provide guidance and activities related to legal and rights-based projects such as asylum, education, employment, and families.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Eunice Simmons said:

“The University is proud of its achievements in promoting diversity and equality for its staff and students, as well as the wider public. Our Levelling Up Impact Report shares our vision of growing and developing a University that is at the heart of its local community and we look forward to continuing the working with the Purpose Coalition and a range of partners to move this social justice agenda forward.”

Ruth Sutton, Head of Law, added:

“The Chester Law School is very proud to be at the forefront of supporting our local and national communities with legal assistance – while at the same time providing excellent opportunities for students to experience the law in action, and to put in practice what they learn in class.

“We are so happy with our move to the legal heart of Chester, right next to the Crown Court. Our new moot courtroom, named the Elgan Edwards Suite in memory of the former Hon Recorder of Chester, and member of the University Council, is a very special resource.”

Adam Crane, Access and Participation Manager at the University,

“Universities play a critical role in driving social mobility and levelling up. Our commitment to giving everyone the opportunity to reach their full potential, regardless of their background is a key part of part of what keeps us moving forward.”

The report can be viewed at https://www.purpose-coalition.org/

Rt Hon Justine Greening is the former Secretary of State for Education. Between 2010 and 2018 Justine served as a UK Cabinet Minister, also holding the posts of Secretary of State for International Development and Transport. A long-term campaigner on social mobility and levelling up both inside and now outside of Parliament, in 2018 Justine co-founded the Social Mobility Pledge to bring organisations together to improve social mobility

