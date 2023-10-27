Next generation of clean air leaders grows strong at University of Birmingham

Growing numbers of future environmental leaders are coming to the University of Birmingham as the McCall McBain Clean Air Fellows programme goes from strength to strength.

Five young environmental scientists –from the UK, Kosovo, and North Macedonia are pursuing a master’s degree in Air Pollution Management and Control as McCall MacBain Clean Air Fellows.

The Clean Air Fund and the University of Birmingham, with the support of the McCall MacBain Foundation launched the Fellowship last year with a first cohort of three students.

Designed by academics who are world-leading in their field, the programme identifies individuals who can demonstrate a strong rationale for studying air pollution and can commit to tackling the problem through their career choice after they graduate.

The Fellows for the programme’s second year are:

Albinota Nuredini – North Macedonia

Bujar Rexhepi – Kosovo

Farzaneh Jajarmi – UK

Lucy Stevens – UK

Vlera Ismaili – North Macedonia

As part of their studies, the students attended a masterclass with Professor Nicola Spence, Defra’s Chief Plant Health Officer and Head of the National Plant Protection Organisation.

Professor Spence CBE, who is an Honorary Professor at the University of Birmingham and a Director of Birmingham Institute of Forest Research (BIFoR), commented:

“I really enjoyed talking to the group about the importance of scientific research and evidence in policymaking.”

Professor Francis Pope, from the University of Birmingham’s School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences, is one of the team of experts who established the unique study programme and commented:

“The University of Birmingham is passionate about clean air – we’re at the forefront of research on the causes and effects of air pollution upon human health across the United Kingdom and across the globe.

“We’re delighted to have grown the number of Fellowships, which are the first of their kind in the UK. They are already proving invaluable in setting the next generation of clean air leaders on a career path that can only benefit the planet; young scientists with the tools to understand and unlock the threats of air pollution and climate change.”

Designed by academics who are world-leading in their field, the programme takes an interdisciplinary approach, utilising expertise across departments for a holistic understanding of air pollution and its effects. Birmingham has over 100 researchers studying clean air from across its five colleges. The campus operates state-of-the-art pollution research facilities, which have been commissioned for several seminal air pollution studies.

Albinota Nuredini commented:

“North Macedonia has many problems with air pollution, especially in my home city of Kicevo, where coal mining causes health issues. I have come to Birmingham to learn more about air pollution before retuning home to work with government and play my part in improving the city’s environment.”

Bujar Rexhepi commented:

“Kosovo is one of the most polluted countries in Europe and the course at Birmingham will help me to understand the key strategies that could be used to reduce air pollution and improve public health outcomes in my homeland. Thanks to the Fellowship, I plan to shift the focus of my work from assessing health effects to designing sustainable solutions that will reduce air pollution and human exposure to it.”

Lucy Stevens, from Northamptonshire, in the UK added:

“I picked this course because it’s unique and I became passionate about learning how to deal with air pollution when I was studying for my Geography degree at Birmingham and writing dissertation on the relationship between air pollution and meteorology.”

The Fellows will pursue a master’s degree in Air Pollution Management and Control

and can commit to tackling the problem through their career choice after they graduate.

Sean Maguire, Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Clean Air Fund, commented:

“The Clean Air Fund is proud to support the next generation of leaders for the clean air movement. The successful first year of the McCall MacBain Clean Air Fellowship demonstrates the impact of this investment, with all three students returning to their hometowns to improve the air quality in their communities.”

The University of Birmingham is at the forefront of research on the causes and effects of air pollution upon human health across the United Kingdom and globally. The course is accredited by the Institute of Environmental Sciences and the Institute of Air Quality Management.

Published in