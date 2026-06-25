Next generation of performers shine in BSDC musical

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently brought colour, energy and talent to the stage with its vibrant production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The production showcased the exceptional skills of Level 3 Year 2 Musical Theatre, Acting and Dance students, who all delivered dynamic performances. Each performer demonstrated the creativity, confidence and technical skills they have developed throughout their studies, delivering polished and energetic performances throughout the run. Supporting them behind the scenes, Level 3 Year 1 and Year 2 Production Arts students played a vital role in bringing the show to life, designing and managing all technical elements including lighting, sound, set and props.

Taking on the iconic title role, Lily Thompson captivated audiences with her portrayal of Joseph. This marks her second leading role at the College, following her standout performance as Puss-in-Boots in BSDC’s festive pantomime earlier this academic year. Lily is going on to study an undergraduate degree at Leeds Conservatoire in Voice Performance and Pedagogy. Speaking about her next steps, Lily said: “I’m so ready and feel so excited. Studying at BSDC has been such a supportive and safe space to get it wrong, to learn and improve. The tutors are so kind and make you feel confident in everything you do which has really helped me grow as a performer. I can’t wait to continue my training at Leeds!”

The role of the Narrator was shared by Imogen Henriques-Ryalls, Katie Kirk and Lilly Walsh, whose combined performances added storytelling flair to the production. Speaking about the experience of performing this character, Katie said: “It was exciting as we rarely left the stage and we got to narrate the whole story, so it felt like we were guiding the audience through the show and supporting the whole cast because we were involved in so much.”

Harry Bates and Ava Mansfield impressed audiences as two of Joseph’s brothers, contributing to the powerful ensemble that drove the story forward. What made Harry and Ava’s performances more impressive is that they are both on the Acting course but had solos in this all-singing production that they handled with true professionalism. Ava said: “Singing was a step outside my comfort zone and was nerve-wracking, but really fun to try something different. I definitely learnt new skills from this performance and I felt really proud afterwards.”

Harry is going on to continue his acting training at Leeds MetFilm school to study Acting for Screen, speaking about his next steps he said: “Coming to BSDC has been the best outcome for me. To just focus on acting the whole time has been amazing as I’ve always known I’ve wanted to be an actor. My confidence has improved so much since being on this course and now, I’m going on to university to continue pursuing my acting career goals.”

Elise Brassington and Oliver Wright, Performing Arts tutors at BSDC, praised the students’ dedication and teamwork throughout the project. Elise commented: “This production has been a wonderful showcase of the talent we have here at BSDC. The students demonstrated outstanding commitment both on and off the stage, supporting one another throughout the entire process. Watching their confidence and skills grow from rehearsals to the final performances has been incredibly rewarding.”