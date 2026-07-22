Why Leadership Capability Matters More than Ever: DSW Appoints new Head of Learning Solutions
DSW has announced the appointment of Craig McLoughlin as Head of Learning
Solutions, as the business builds on its position as one of the UK’s leading providers of
learning solutions and assessment services, and continues to invest in helping
organisations develop the skills, leadership capability and performance needed in an
evolving business environment.
Craig joins DSW on 13 July, having worked alongside the business as an Associate
Consultant for more than a decade, delivering learning solutions for clients including
Santander, Nationwide, Virgin Money and Smiths Engineering.
Employers are increasingly looking for learning partners who can go beyond training
delivery to build leadership capability, improve organisational performance and
support workforces through rapid technological and economic change. Craig’s
appointment reflects this evolving need and DSW’s commitment to helping
organisations develop the capability required to succeed in a changing world.
Craig brings more than 25 years’ experience developing stronger leaders, higher
performing teams and more capable workforces for organisations including EY,
Santander, Nationwide Building Society, JCB, Aston Martin and UK Government
departments. He has led learning functions supporting workforces of up to 35,000
employees and managed teams delivering programmes that have improved
organisational performance, customer experience and leadership capability.
In his new role, Craig will lead the strategic development and growth of DSW’s Learning
Solutions offering, working with employers to design practical, engaging learning
experiences, expand DSW’s portfolio and strengthen client partnerships.
Craig McLoughlin, Head of Learning Solutions at DSW, said:
“Having worked alongside DSW for many years, I’ve seen first-hand the quality of the
work the team delivers and the difference it makes to clients. Great learning isn’t just
about delivering training, it’s about improving performance, building confidence and
helping people succeed.
“I’m looking forward to working with our clients to create learning solutions that have a
genuine impact.”
Dave Pearson, CEO of DSW, added:
“Craig has been a trusted part of the DSW family for many years, so I’m delighted to
welcome him into this leadership role. He combines exceptional commercial
experience with a genuine passion for helping organisations develop their people and
achieve better business outcomes through learning.
“While the importance of great leadership hasn’t changed, the environment leaders are
operating in certainly has. Rapid technological change, economic uncertainty and
evolving workforce expectations are creating new challenges for organisations, and
Craig has spent his career helping leaders and teams build the confidence, capability
and resilience to succeed.
“With a Net Promoter Score of 81 placing us in the world-class category, our clients
already recognise the quality of our learning solutions. Craig’s appointment reflects our
commitment to continuing to invest in the expertise our clients need to develop
stronger leaders, build more capable workforces and create high-performing
organisations. I’m confident his experience, insight and passion for developing people
will help drive the next phase of our Learning Solutions offering.”
In uncertain times, organisations that invest in developing their people are better
equipped to adapt, grow and retain talent. Craig’s appointment forms part of DSW’s
wider investment in helping organisations build the workforce skills, leadership
capability and resilience needed to respond to changing business demands, as it
expands its ability to support employers with bespoke learning, leadership
development, coaching and performance improvement programmes that deliver
measurable business impact.
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