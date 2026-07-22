South & City College Birmingham supports youth employment report

South & City College Birmingham has welcomed the publication of a major new report calling for greater collaboration to improve employment outcomes for young people across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands.

The college was proud to contribute to Inspiring Futures: Improving employment outcomes for young people in Birmingham, which was commissioned by The Rigby Foundation and The Sir Peter Rigby Charitable Trust.

Bringing together expertise from education, local government, employers and industry partners, the report explores the challenges facing young people as they prepare to enter an increasingly complex labour market.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Jacqui Maher, deputy principal at South & City College Birmingham, said:

“This report reinforces something we witness most days at the college: that young people have no shortage of ambition or potential, but the world of work is changing rapidly and the pathways into employment are becoming increasingly complex.

“By working collaboratively with industry and the public sector, those of us in education can create more meaningful opportunities, strengthen the connection between learning and employment, and ensure every young person has the skills, confidence and support they need to thrive. We are proud to have contributed to this important piece of research and look forward to working with partners across the region to help turn its recommendations into lasting action.”

The full report can be found here.