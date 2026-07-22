New Apprentice Joins Award-Winning Partnership Powered by Procurement

A NEW apprentice has joined an award-winning social impact scheme in the Humber region, as the Riverlution Humber Stewardship Partnership continues to create opportunities for local people while delivering environmental improvements to rivers and green spaces.

As part of the scheme’s ongoing development, Oliver Taylor has joined the programme as a site operative and Level 3 water environment worker (WEW) apprentice. Meanwhile, current apprentice Adam Holt has graduated from the Level 2 apprenticeship and moved on to start the Level 3 WEW programme, marking the next step in his development.

The ambitious Riverlution Humber Stewardship Partnership is an environmental and skills development initiative that combines practical river restoration, conservation work and community engagement with training and employment opportunities for people across the Humber region.

The scheme was kick-started with £30,000 in seed funding from social housing consortium Efficiency North in October 2024. That was made possible through the Social Value Credits generated from Hull City Council’s appointment of Caddick Construction to the project via EN:Procure, Efficiency North’s procurement arm, through its New Build Framework.

Apprentice Oliver said:

“I thought the Riverlution programme looked really interesting and it felt like a great opportunity to try something different. I was working as a general labourer before joining the scheme and I’ve really enjoyed the variety of work so far, from being outdoors and getting involved in different tasks to learning more about the water environment.

“It’s been great working alongside Adam and the wider team and meeting lots of different people involved in the programme. I’m excited to keep learning, develop new skills and explore the different opportunities that could be available to me as I progress through the apprenticeship.”

The Level 3 WEW apprenticeship equips learners with the skills and knowledge needed to work within river and water environment settings. Combining practical experience with structured learning and ongoing support, the programme helps apprentices develop expertise in environmental management while creating a clear pathway into the sector.

Since receiving Efficiency North’s initial investment, the Humber Stewardship Partnership has generated more than £162,000 in tangible social impact during its first year, with further long-term impact created through apprentice employment and upskilling. The initiative has delivered more than £4 of social impact for every £1 contributed, as measured by the Social Value Engine.

Richard Greenwood, director of operations for new build at EN:Procure said:

“Riverlution is a fantastic example of how procurement, when done right, can create meaningful and lasting social value. By embedding ESG principles into our procurement approach, we have been able to support an initiative that delivers far beyond the original construction project, creating environmental improvements, skills development and real career opportunities for people in the Humber region.

“Seeing Oliver begin his apprenticeship journey and Adam progress to the next level demonstrates the impact that this scheme is having. Through collaboration with our partners, we are helping to create pathways into the sector while delivering measurable benefits for local communities and the environment.”

This latest apprenticeship milestone comes as the initiative celebrates further recognition after winning the Social Impact Award at the Constructing Excellence Yorkshire and Humber Awards 2026. The award recognised the partnership’s approach to using ESG-led procurement to deliver practical environmental improvements alongside skills development and employment pathways.

Judges praised EN:Procure’s approach, highlighting how it combined practical environmental action with skills development and employment pathways to deliver clear, measurable impact. They recognised the wider lessons that can be applied across the industry, demonstrating how procurement strategies can create benefits beyond the original construction project. The partnership has now progressed to the national finals.

Riverlution managing director Geoffrey Guy said:

“Winning the Social Impact Award at the Constructing Excellence Yorkshire and Humber Awards is a fantastic recognition of the work being delivered through the Humber Stewardship Partnership and the impact that can be achieved through collaboration.

“Supporting people into careers is a key part of our approach, and we are delighted to see Oliver begin his apprenticeship journey while Adam continues to progress through the programme. These opportunities are helping to build skills locally while creating a pipeline of talent for the future of the water and environmental sector.”