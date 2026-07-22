University and hospital strengthen partnership to help train future NHS workforce

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Derby have signed a new agreement aimed at helping tackle healthcare workforce shortages and improve patient outcomes across the region.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement builds on a long-standing relationship between the University and the Trust to help identify training and skills gaps, create new educational pathways and support innovation across both clinical and non-clinical roles.

Students and graduates will benefit from increased opportunities to gain experience through placements, projects and employer-led learning, while existing NHS staff will have access to apprenticeships, short courses and professional development opportunities.

The partnership will also support the NHS’s growing use of digital technologies, helping ensure current and future healthcare professionals have the skills needed in an increasingly technology-driven environment.

The agreement supports a shared ambition to strengthen the future medical workforce across Derbyshire and builds the University’s existing investment in healthcare education, including its specialist clinical simulation facilities at its St Helena Campus.

It complements the University’s ‘Recognising Potential’ programme, led by Dr Runa Saha, Founding Dean of Medicine. The initiative works with young people aged 8-18 across Derbyshire to inspire interest in healthcare careers and create a sustainable pipeline of future professionals.

Working alongside healthcare students, NHS colleagues and community partners, the programme broadens access to healthcare careers, raises aspiration, and gives young people practical experiences that help them pursue careers serving their local communities.

Matt Snowden, Associate Provost – Industry Engagement at the University of Derby, said:

“This agreement represents a significant step forward in our relationship with Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

“By combining our expertise and shared ambitions to secure a talent pipeline fit for the future, we can create new meaningful opportunities for students, support workforce development and help address some of the key challenges facing healthcare services today.

“As an industry-engaged university, we are committed to working alongside partners such as Chesterfield Royal Hospital to deliver positive outcomes for our students and communities across Derbyshire and beyond.”

The agreement further strengthens the University’s approach to industry integration, working with local and global organisations to create opportunities for students while contributing to regional economic growth and sustainable development.

Alongside workforce development, the organisations will collaborate on curriculum design to ensure students are exposed to current healthcare practice and equipped with the skills needed for the future.

The partnership will also strengthen engagement with the University of Derby’s Work Health Hub, a specialist consultancy that supports organisations to improve workplace wellbeing and workforce performance.

Stephen Wordsworth, Deputy Dean of the College of Health, Psychology and Social Care at the University of Derby, said:

“Healthcare is evolving rapidly, and it is crucial that education evolves alongside it. We are thrilled to be strengthening our partnership with Chesterfield Royal, which will help us continue to develop a highly skilled, adaptable workforce equipped to meet the changing needs of healthcare.

“Through shared teaching, knowledge exchange, curriculum development, and collaborative research, we can support current and future healthcare professionals while helping to improve outcomes for the communities we serve.”

Jackie Smith, Chair of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“This is an important and historic moment for both Chesterfield Royal Hospital and the University of Derby. We already share so much: A commitment to our communities, a belief in the potential of our people and a determination to create better opportunities for the future.

“Signing this agreement gives us the chance to build on our already positive relationship with real energy and ambition. I am especially pleased about what this will mean for our colleagues, learners and patients, and I am looking forward to seeing the ideas, partnerships and opportunities that will grow from it.”

The agreement comes as the University continues to expand its education offer in Chesterfield, including a range of career-focused degree programmes to equip students with the high-demand skills needed across the UK.