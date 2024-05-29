NHH Achieves Gender Parity In Executive Education 

NHH Norwegian School of Economics is one of only four schools to have achieved gender parity (an equal 50:50 split between men and women) in the Financial Times Executive Education Open 2024 ranking.

This result demonstrates the School’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and reflects Norway’s reputation for high levels of gender equality. The country currently places second in the Global Gender Gap Index ranking.

NHH’s dedication to academic excellence is reflected in the School ranking within the top 50 institutions globally for its open executive education programmes, and top 90 for tailor-made programmes in the FT’s latest Executive Education Custom ranking.

“The rankings show we have world-class business programmes. We are competing against outstanding international business schools from around the world. This competition is sharpening and that makes us better. It gives us valuable feedback and contributes to the development of NHH’s strategy for continuing to adapt our executive education offerings to the needs of businesses,” says NHH Rector Øystein Thøgersen.

The School’s successes are reflected at all levels, with the addition of a second bachelor’s programme that incorporates elements of AI and data science (starting in Autumn 2024) contributing to record-high application numbers.

Recently published figures from the Norwegian Universities and Colleges Admission Service show 2,830 applicants made NHH their first choice to study a bachelor’s programme – a 30.4 percent increase from last year.