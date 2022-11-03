NMITE launches first of its kind BSc Sustainable Built Environment degree

Hereford’s New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering (NMITE) is fulfilling a fundamental element of its role as a new higher education provider by offering a new dimension of choice:

a ground-breaking Bachelor of Science Sustainable Built Environment degree

new Foundation Years to integrate with all courses

longer timeframe options for NMITE’s flagship Integrated Engineering courses

All of these have been devised and designed, says NMITE, with a view to the changing needs of the future economy, workforce and a society set to be very different from today.

NMITE believes the next generation of engineers and built environment professionals must be equipped with more than academic ability alone. Its degrees enable students to work consistently on real engineering challenges, during which they acquire the knowledge, understanding, skills and competency needed to succeed, primarily within a team-based environment.

Building a sustainable future

The Bachelor of Science BSc(Hons) in Sustainable Built Environment embodies NMITE’s commitment to sustainable development.Available from September 2023, it will be the first full degree offering from NMITE’s Centre for Advanced Timber Technology’s (CATT) building, which is a state of the art ‘living lab’, utilising cross laminated timber left exposed internally, bringing nature into the classroom. It is part of the CATT mission to nurture and upskill a new generation of leaders in the sustainable built environment methods. On completion, graduates will be able to directly enter the workplace or pursue further postgraduate qualifications, including various MSc pathways.

The course has been designed to nurture a generation of construction professionals. Those who are committed and able to create a more sustainable future and have the ability to navigate and add value to contemporary building practice, demonstrating sensitivity to environmental, social, legal and ethical responsibilities. As with other NMITE degrees, there will be the opportunity to interact with employers and the community.

NMITE’s Chief Academic Officer, Professor Beverley Gibbs,

“This is a brilliant example of how we can broaden our portfolio and deliver a course that will appeal to a variety of students. First and foremost, it will suit anyone wanting to pursue a credible job in sustainability. In true NMITE fashion, it pursues an integrated and interdisciplinary approach and so will be right for those interested in sustainability or management, as well as those focused on building and construction, the built environment and climate goals, health and safety, law, technology and engineering”.

Providing Firm Foundations for the Future

From September 2023, students will now be able to study a Foundation Year with any of NMITE’s Integrated Engineering courses and the new BSc. The Foundation Year is integrated into the degree courses and will be the first year of study, allowing students to develop the key transferable skills and subject-specific knowledge needed to continue into one of NMITE’s technical degree courses, without the need to reapply.

Professor Beverley Gibbs explains,

“Our Foundation Year is a great choice for those students who did not follow a traditional path into education, maybe went straight into work, those who did not achieve their desired A-Level results, as well as career changers. We believe our supportive environment will appeal to students who have previously not been convinced by the benefits of the academic route but want to re-enter education, to upskill or improve their long-term prospects.”

New unaccelerated options for a different pace

From September 2023, NMITE will also be offering an unaccelerated option for both its MEng and BEng Integrated Engineering degrees. Students will study the same curriculum as the accelerated degrees but with a traditional degree timetable of four years for the MEng and three years for the BEng. These have been designed for students who may prefer programmes that offer more time to complete or who prefer to follow a traditional academic timetable and undertake their studies in a non-accelerated way. The core delivery remains the same with a 9am – 5pm working week and a sprint-based programme but sets a different pace for those who, for example, like more time to immerse themselves in the subject, want more time to practice their learning, or prefer to have a longer summer break – perhaps to do an industry placement.

NMITE’s President and CEO James Newby said,

“We always knew that once we hit our stride we would want to diversify our offering. These developments show what can be achieved and we are confident these new options will not only widen participation with our Foundation Years and choice of course length for Integrated Engineering but also lead the way in the Sustainable Built Environment. As a new provider, we are able to consider the content and educational experience that will appeal to a whole range of students. We believe creating a great learning experience isn’t just about adding more lectures and classes, but about asking what activities and opportunities best promote the learning we want to instil.”

