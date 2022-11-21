Nominations open for 2023 Yidan Prize: The world’s highest education accolade

With a mission to create a better world through education, the Yidan Prize Foundation awards two prizes annually to individuals and teams of up to three in two key areas: education research and education development.

Laureates will receive a gold medal and a total sum of HK$30 million, shared equally for teams. Half of this is a cash prize in recognition of their contribution to education. The other half is a project fund to help them scale and grow their work, whether it be to expand their reach, launch a new project or enhance the delivery of existing programs.

As well as joining the Yidan Prize Foundation’s global education community, the 2023 Yidan Prize laureates will become part of the Yidan Council of Luminaries—a gathering of the brightest minds in education who come together to exchange ideas, build bridges between research and practice, and act as a collective voice to address some of the biggest challenges facing education today.

In 2022, the Yidan Prize Foundation has awarded Dr Linda Darling-Hammond and Professor Yongxin Zhu the 2022 Yidan Prize, the world’s highest education accolade. The award recognizes their innovative work in empowering educators, and promoting inclusive and equitable access to education, ensuring every learner can reach their full potential.

“We offer our warmest congratulations to our 2022 Yidan Prize laureates, Dr Linda Darling-Hammond and Professor Yongxin Zhu. They both play an important role in empowering our teachers and youth with the skills needed to thrive in the 21st century. Their work clearly shows the transformative impact that teachers can have on learners. And when students have great teachers, they have great opportunities.” said Mr Edward Ma, Secretary-General of the Yidan Prize Foundation.

“The Yidan Prize champions changemakers committed to creating a better world through education and supports them with resources to scale and grow their work,” said Ms Mabel Woo, Deputy Secretary-General, the Yidan Prize Foundation. “We are pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 2023 Yidan Prize. We look forward to learning about education research and initiatives that are making a difference for young people across the world.”

Nominations for the 2023 Yidan Prize are now open and will close on 31 March 2023. To learn more about making a Yidan Prize nomination, visit the Yidan Prize Foundation website: https://yidanprize.org/the-prize/nominations/

