North Hertfordshire College Celebrated at National Awards

Last week, the Marketing department from a leading Hertfordshire further-education provider were named Highly Commended in the Innovation and Creativity category at the national FE First Awards 2026.

Organised by the College Marketing Network, the FE First Awards celebrate excellence within further-education marketing activities across the UK.

North Hertfordshire College were Highly Commended for their recent ‘pathways’ project, a complete redesign of the College’s application process to create a simpler, careers-focused process. Instead of applying for a specific course and level, applicants now select a ‘pathway’, like Creative Industries or Construction and Trades, before being placed on the most appropriate level programme.

The team were also praised for the new ‘Offer Day’ feature of the project, replacing traditional candidate interviews with a more hands-on, taster-session style assessment initiative.

The Innovation and Creativity category at the FE First Awards recognised projects that have introduced new, impactful ideas and strategies to effectively engage audiences and achieve outstanding results.

The pathways project simplified 70 courses into 20 pathways and resulted in a 5.5 per cent increase in enrolments. As a result, 97 per cent of student survey respondents stated they found the application process clear, and parent/guardians gave the new process a 4.33-star average rating.

Taking place at Eastside Rooms in Birmingham, the FE First Awards began with a drinks reception and a few words from presenter and broadcaster, Ed James from BBC West Midlands Radio.

The North Hertfordshire College team were presented their award by Ed and category sponsors, qlue, a web and creative design agency specialising in the education sector.

Heather Almond, Head of Marketing and Communications at North Hertfordshire College commented:

“The team and I are absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition. We’re all so proud of our pathways and offer day project, and it’s super rewarding to be celebrating this work on a national stage. I’d like to say a huge thank you to the entire North Hertfordshire College team for supporting the implementation of this now award-winning new system!”

Kit Davies, Principal and CEO of North Hertfordshire College added:

“I’m incredibly proud that the Marketing team’s work to streamline our application process has been recognised on a national stage. The new process has completely transformed the experience of our applicants, and their parents/carers.

“This award represents a significant achievement for North Hertfordshire College and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement of our processes. The new process is more straightforward, and ensures our students are career-focused even from their first communication with the College.”