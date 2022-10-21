North Kent College contributes to Lee Stafford Education’s ‘Education Expert’ win at prestigious industry “Most Wanted” awards

The Lee Stafford Education Foundation has been named the winner of the first-ever ‘Education Expert’ category at the annual Most Wanted Awards.

The awards ceremony recognises the finest individuals in the industry and is held at the spectacular Tate Modern in London.

The coveted ‘Education Expert’ trophy goes to an individual or team delivering exceptional education for the hairdressing industry.

One of the most glamorous nights in the hairdressing calendar, every year ‘Most Wanted’ brings together industry icons, superstars, and tastemakers to celebrate the most exciting, progressive, and game-changing hair talents in the UK and Ireland. Presented by premier hairdressing magazine Creative HEAD and hosted by the comedian Suzi Ruffell, the 2022 event was the biggest on record, with 16 trophies handed out on the night.

North Kent College is partnered with The Lee Stafford Education Foundation for all three of their campuses, Dartford, Gravesend, and Tonbridge. The Lee Stafford Academy provides 24, Level 2 and 3 Lee Stafford specific recipes, and the package of support which sits alongside these qualifications.

This allows the College to bring world-class standard teaching to our hairdressing students. North Kent College’s Lee Stafford Education salons are the only affiliated salons in Kent and Southeast London and there are only 9 across the UK that are open to the public.

Stacie Collings, Assistant Principal for Hair, Beauty and Care, commented on the achievement

‘We are very pleased to celebrate the recent achievement of the Lee Stafford Education Foundation in being named Education Expert Winners at the Most Wanted Awards.

This achievement highlights the successful work that is being accomplished and serves to demonstrate the positive impact that the Lee Stafford Education Foundation at North Kent College provides for anyone wanting to develop a successful a career in Hairdressing.’

