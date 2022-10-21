Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

North Kent College contributes to Lee Stafford Education’s ‘Education Expert’ win at prestigious industry “Most Wanted” awards

FE News Editor October 21, 2022
0 Comments
North Kent College
C Learning Google Workspace for Education In Article Block advert

The Lee Stafford Education Foundation has been named the winner of the first-ever ‘Education Expert’ category at the annual Most Wanted Awards.

The awards ceremony recognises the finest individuals in the industry and is held at the spectacular Tate Modern in London.

The coveted ‘Education Expert’ trophy goes to an individual or team delivering exceptional education for the hairdressing industry.

One of the most glamorous nights in the hairdressing calendar, every year ‘Most Wanted’ brings together industry icons, superstars, and tastemakers to celebrate the most exciting, progressive, and game-changing hair talents in the UK and Ireland. Presented by premier hairdressing magazine Creative HEAD and hosted by the comedian Suzi Ruffell, the 2022 event was the biggest on record, with 16 trophies handed out on the night.

North Kent College is partnered with The Lee Stafford Education Foundation for all three of their campuses, Dartford, Gravesend, and Tonbridge. The Lee Stafford Academy provides 24, Level 2 and 3 Lee Stafford specific recipes, and the package of support which sits alongside these qualifications.

This allows the College to bring world-class standard teaching to our hairdressing students. North Kent College’s Lee Stafford Education salons are the only affiliated salons in Kent and Southeast London and there are only 9 across the UK that are open to the public.

Stacie Collings, Assistant Principal for Hair, Beauty and Care, commented on the achievement

‘We are very pleased to celebrate the recent achievement of the Lee Stafford Education Foundation in being named Education Expert Winners at the Most Wanted Awards.

This achievement highlights the successful work that is being accomplished and serves to demonstrate the positive impact that the Lee Stafford Education Foundation at North Kent College provides for anyone wanting to develop a successful a career in Hairdressing.’

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .