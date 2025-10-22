North Wales college helps drive Wales–Canada partnership challenging misogyny in education

COLEG CAMBRIA is playing a key role in a Wales-wide initiative to tackle misogyny and promote respectful relationships across the Further Education (FE) sector.

Funded through the Taith Pathway 2 Programme and coordinated by ColegauCymru, the project unites colleges from across Wales and Canada to share expertise and develop strategies to prevent and challenge harmful behaviours.

It builds on the findings of Estyn’s 2023 report Peer-on-peer sexual harassment among 16 to 18-year-old learners in further education, which called for greater focus on education around respect, equality, and healthy relationships.

Cambria’s Fairness and Belonging Lead Alice Churm has been at the forefront of the college’s involvement, leading on key elements of the partnership and helping to drive conversations about inclusion and positive behaviour among learners and staff.

Earlier this year, she joined representatives from other Welsh colleges on a visit to Montréal, Canada, to meet with educators, researchers, and charities working to combat gender-based violence and social polarisation.

The visit explored how different education systems can collaborate to create safer, more inclusive learning environments.

“Canada was an amazing experience and so valuable,” said Alice.

“We met with practitioners and charities focused on supporting young women and girls, and with researchers studying the impact of division and misogyny among young people.

“We also began planning for the future, sharing best practice, learning from one another, and taking a pan-national approach to tackling these issues.”

That partnership continued when the group visited Cambria’s Yale site in Wrexham.

During their stay, they took part in workshops, discussions, and events exploring gender equality, positive behaviour, and respect in education.

The project has included two landmark events in Cardiff and Wrexham, headlined by internationally acclaimed speaker Matt Brown, founder of the global movement She Is Not Your Rehab.

Originally from New Zealand, Matt and his wife Sarah launched the organisation after transforming his barbershop into a safe space for men to talk about trauma, accountability, and healing.

His powerful story – shaped by his own experiences of violence and recovery – has inspired audiences around the world to challenge harmful stereotypes, reject cycles of abuse, and redefine masculinity through empathy and respect.

“We were so glad to welcome Matt, his message really resonated with learners and staff, and the feedback was incredible,” said Alice.

“The talks gave people a chance to have open, honest conversations about respect, kindness, and change.”

Coleg Cambria’s involvement in the project aligns with its four-year Strategic Equality Plan, which aims to embed inclusivity “emotionally, environmentally and educationally” across all campuses.

The college is also developing a Positive Behaviour Strategy to ensure learners have the support, guidance, and voice they need to help build a culture of safety and belonging.

Lizzie Stevens, Cambria’s Director of Inclusion and Progress, added: “Our focus is on creating a positive culture within our college and communities.

“By collaborating across Wales and internationally, we can share ideas and inspire lasting change in attitudes and behaviour.”