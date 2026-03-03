North Wales student who once questioned education earns PhD

A FORMER Connah’s Quay pupil who once doubted whether education was for her has achieved a PhD, marking a remarkable 10-year journey that began at Coleg Cambria.

Dr Ellie Moore left the town’s high school at 16 and went straight into work, uncertain about what direction her life would take.

University was never part of her plan. At the age of 19, however, she made the decision to return to education, enrolling at Coleg Cambria’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre to study A Levels in Sociology, English Literature and Physical Education, alongside the Welsh Baccalaureate qualification.

“I was really wary about going back into education after a few years out,” said Ellie.

“But from the very start, Coleg Cambria built my confidence. I loved every second of it and it completely changed how I saw myself and what I thought was possible.”

With the encouragement of lecturers and support staff, Ellie went from strength to strength academically, even resitting some GCSEs along the way.

She credits the college with opening doors she never thought she would walk through.

“They were the ones who encouraged me to apply to university,” said Ellie.

“That honestly shocked me at first, but they believed in me, and so did my family.”

Ellie went on to study Sociology at the University of Birmingham, describing the experience as “life-changing”.

“I never, ever thought I would go to university,” she said. “I was so proud of myself, and my family were incredibly proud too. That’s where I really got the learning bug.”

Inspired by her undergraduate experience, Ellie progressed to a Master’s degree in Sociology at the University of Sheffield.

After working full time for a period, she became aware of a PhD opportunity through a former lecturer.

Ellie completed the doctorate at Loughborough University, with research focusing on sobriety in university students, and is now a Doctor of Philosophy.

Her work explored how learners who do not drink alcohol navigate university life, form friendships, and how social and learning spaces can be designed to be more inclusive and move away from alcohol-centred cultures.

Now, 10 years after beginning her A Levels at Coleg Cambria, Ellie proudly holds the title of Dr Moore.

“I broke it all down into chunks – week by week, year by year – that’s how I did it,” she said.

“Coleg Cambria laid the foundations for this chapter of my life, and with the right support and the right people behind you, you really can achieve anything.”

Having completed her PhD over Christmas, Ellie is now exploring opportunities in education and higher education, including research fellow, coordinator and research associate roles, and is excited to see what the future holds.