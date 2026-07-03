Northampton College celebrates outstanding student achievement at Booth Lane Awards

Exceptional students whose dedication and determination have helped them thrive both in and out of the classroom have been recognised at Northampton College’s annual Student Awards ceremony.

Held at the College’s Booth Lane campus, the celebration brought together students and their families, staff and employer partners to recognise the achievements of learners from across the college, highlighting both academic success and the personal growth and progression shown throughout the year.

The evening culminated in the presentation of the College’s prestigious sponsored awards, recognising students who have gone above and beyond in their studies, placements and wider contribution to college life.

The Principal’s Award, sponsored by Vintage Guru, was presented to technical theatre student Izack Pope, who was recognised for his exceptional commitment and professionalism. His expertise across lighting, sound and set production, together with his willingness to volunteer for productions beyond his timetabled hours, has already led to freelance work at major local events including the Diwali celebrations and Northampton Carnival.

The Change Maker Award, sponsored by The Lewis Foundation, was awarded to Izzy Witheyman, who organised a collaborative fashion show and photography exhibition showcasing students’ work while raising money for Women’s Aid. Her determination to create an event that benefited both fellow students and the wider community made her a worthy recipient of the award.

Alvin Moses received the Rising Star Award, sponsored by Grosvenor Decorating Supplies. Having begun his journey as an ESOL student, Alvin progressed rapidly through the college to Level 3 Sport, becoming captain of the college football team while volunteering at sporting events and inspiring others through his dedication and leadership.

The Best Apprentice Award, sponsored by DSV, went to Connor White, who completed his electrical NVQ ahead of schedule before achieving a Distinction in his End-Point Assessment. Praised by his employer, NME Services, for his outstanding attitude and professionalism, Connor has established himself as an excellent ambassador for the electrical industry.

Dillon Davies was named Best Work Placement Student, sponsored by Northampton BID, after impressing industry professionals during his placement on the Royal & Derngate production of Top Gs Like Me. His professionalism, technical knowledge and ability to integrate seamlessly into a professional theatre environment earned exceptional feedback from the production team.

The Best Higher Education Student Award, sponsored by the University of Northampton, was presented to Georgia Blenkinsop, whose professionalism both in college and on placement have made a lasting impression on staff and fellow students.

Olivia Dunn received the Best Adult Student Award, sponsored by King Trailers, after embarking on a new career in Beauty Therapy and demonstrating outstanding practical skills throughout her studies.

The Best T Level Student Award, sponsored by King & Moffatt, went to Lola Carder. Studying Design, Surveying and Planning, Lola was recognised for her academic excellence as well as her tireless championing of T Levels and supporting fellow students throughout their placements.

The evening also celebrated the success of Culinary Arts students through the Jeff’s Way Awards, generously supported by Whitco. Jack Cole was named Hospitality Student of the Year, recognised for his leadership and exceptional customer service as the face of The Lane restaurant and café.

Jason Lancaster, Principal of Northampton College, said:

“These awards are about recognising students who have embraced every opportunity available to them and demonstrated what can be achieved through hard work and a positive attitude.

“Our students come from many different backgrounds and every one of them has their own story. For some, success has meant overcoming significant personal challenges; for others it has been about finding confidence, discovering a passion or exceeding expectations they once thought were beyond their reach. It is a privilege to celebrate their achievements and to see so many of them ready to make a real difference in their chosen careers.”

The sponsored award winners were among more than 50 students recognised throughout the evening, reflecting the outstanding talent found across Northampton College.

Headline sponsors of the event were Weetabix Food Company, with People, Technology, Environment and Health & Safety Director Stuart Branch in attendance.