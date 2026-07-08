Northampton College launches Skills Bootcamps to tackle construction skills shortage

A new programme of Skills Bootcamps launched by Northampton College will tackle the construction sector’s skills shortage by bringing together employers, industry leaders and education partners to strengthen the talent pipeline across Northamptonshire.

A launch event held at the college’s Booth Lane campus on Tuesday, 7 July, showcased a range of new training opportunities aimed at helping adults gain industry-recognised skills and move quickly into employment, while giving employers access to work-ready candidates equipped with the skills their businesses need.

Funded by West Northamptonshire Council, the Skills Bootcamps form part of a wider programme running until March 2027 and include Entry to Construction incorporating CSCS Green Cards, Green Skills, Welding for Construction, ESOL in Warehousing and a specialist Entry into Scaffolding programme delivered in partnership with SIMIAN Risk.

Guests heard from industry experts including Simon Hughes, CEO of SIMIAN Risk, Lisa Devayya, Programme and Delivery Funding Manager at West Northamptonshire Council, and Ben Ekins, Contract Manager at Midlands Scaffolding Services, who shared their perspectives on the growing need for skilled workers and the importance of collaboration between employers and education providers.

Attendees also toured Northampton College’s specialist Construction and Green Skills, Engineering and Manufacturing, and Logistics facilities before taking part in a panel discussion exploring how meaningful work experience and stronger employer engagement can help prepare learners for successful careers.

The event also welcomed contributions from Richard Clinton of Delapré Abbey, Sam Egan from the National Construction Training and Education Centre (CTEC) and Matthew Abraham from FormFive.

Joanne Philpott, Deputy Principal for Curriculum, Quality and Success at Northampton College, said:

“Skills shortages remain one of the biggest challenges facing the construction industry, and no single organisation can solve that challenge alone. Today’s launch was about bringing together employers, industry experts and education providers to build meaningful partnerships that benefit everyone.

“Our Skills Bootcamps have been developed in direct response to employer demand, providing flexible, targeted training that gives adults the skills businesses are looking for while creating clear routes into employment and apprenticeships. We are committed to working closely with industry to ensure our learners are equipped not only with technical knowledge but also with the confidence and workplace experience needed to succeed.”

The Skills Bootcamps are designed to provide intensive, employer-led training for adults aged 19 and over, helping people gain industry-relevant qualifications and practical experience before progressing into apprenticeships or employment.

As well as supporting learners, the initiative offers employers the opportunity to shape future training provision, identify emerging talent and help address long-term workforce challenges across construction and related industries.

Northampton College is continuing to work with employers across the region to expand opportunities for industry placements and curriculum development, helping to ensure the next generation of skilled professionals is ready to meet the needs of the county’s growing economy.