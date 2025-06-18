Northern College is a double finalist in national awards scheme celebrating aspiration and achievement

Northern College is a double finalist in a national awards scheme that celebrates exceptional students and the inspirational staff who teach them.

The adult education college in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, has been shortlisted for two NCFE Aspiration Awards 2025. The winners are due to be announced in late June 2025.

Adult learner David Leatham is a finalist in the Against All Odds category, which recognises a student who has overcome difficult personal circumstances to achieve.

David has completed several counselling qualifications at the college including, most recently, the Counselling Diploma at Level 3.

Returning to education as an adult and studying counselling has been a positive turning point for David, prompting him to reflect on his life and place in the world.

David has been hailed by his tutors as an inspiration to other students who have difficulties in their own lives but who persevere to achieve their dreams.

Meanwhile, Paul Yates has been shortlisted in the Educator the Year category, which recognises a teacher or tutor who has gone above and beyond to support their students.

This category celebrates staff who have helped learners to overcome obstacles and flourish and surpass expectations or delivered innovative and high quality teaching.

Paul has developed and taught the new NCFE CACHE Level 2 Award in Support Work in Schools and Colleges qualification to support the urgent need for teaching assistants.

Teaching assistants are in high demand due to increasing pupil numbers and those who have SEND, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental health and teacher shortages.

Students attend the course online via Microsoft Teams. Paul has supported 54 learners aged 19-years-plus to access employment support agencies including Restart, which help the long-term unemployed find work.

The qualification has enabled learners to study for a new career from home and achieve a qualification in a sector where there is a high demand for qualified applicants.

Paul has helped learners to develop their confidence and skills given that the majority had been out of education since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emma Beal, Principal and Chief Executive, Northern College, said:

“It is never too late to learn. Our staff get that and inspire our students to overcome barriers and develop the confidence to learn and achieve. Huge congratulations to David and Paul for being shortlisted. I am incredibly proud of them.”

Northern College provides short community courses and a wide range of academic and vocational qualifications and is expanding its online offer. It is the only adult residential college in the North of England. Students can study residentially or non-residentially.