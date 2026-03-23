Northern Regional College Hosts Landmark Milwaukee Tools Roadshow

Northern Regional College has become the first college in the UK to host the Milwaukee Tools Roadshow, as the global power tool manufacturer brought its iconic red vans to the College’s Newtownabbey campus on Thursday 5th March.

The half-day event welcomed advanced technology students from electrical installation, joinery, brickwork, plumbing, welding and engineering programmes, who took part in interactive workshops, live demonstrations, health and safety talks and hands-on sessions showcasing Milwaukee’s latest professional-grade power and hand tools. Recognised as a market leader and the world’s largest manufacturer of power tools, Milwaukee’s visit provided students with a unique opportunity to engage directly with industry specialists and experience cutting-edge technology in action.

The event marks the first time Milwaukee has delivered its roadshow format within a UK college environment, reinforcing Northern Regional College’s commitment to connecting education with industry and ensuring students are equipped with the most up-to-date skills and knowledge.

Iain McCart, Electrical Installation Lecturer at Northern Regional College, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to host Milwaukee Tools at our Newtownabbey campus. Giving our students the opportunity to hear directly from industry professionals and experience the latest tools and technologies first-hand is invaluable. It enhances their learning, builds their confidence and ensures they are work-ready when they progress into industry.”

Students had the opportunity to engage with product specialists throughout the morning, gaining insights into evolving industry standards, best practice in health and safety and innovations shaping the future of construction and engineering trades.

Olly Mars, Area Manager at Milwaukee Tools, added:

“This is the first time in the UK that Milwaukee has brought our roadshow directly to a college environment. We are passionate about supporting the next generation of tradespeople and engineers. Northern Regional College is clearly committed to delivering industry-relevant training and we’re proud to play a part in that journey.”

Following the success of the Newtownabbey event, Milwaukee Tools will bring its roadshow experience to the College’s state-of-the-art £55 million Ballymena campus on Wednesday 15 April at 9am, giving another cohort of students the opportunity to benefit from direct engagement with one of the world’s leading tool manufacturers.

Northern Regional College continues to prioritise meaningful industry partnerships to ensure its curriculum remains aligned with real-world demands, equipping students with the expertise, confidence and practical skills required to thrive in the modern construction and engineering sectors.

Building on this momentum, the College is exploring further opportunities to collaborate with leading global brands to enhance the student learning experience. By continuing to host industry events of this scale, Northern Regional College aims to inspire innovation, strengthen employer links and provide students with direct pathways into successful careers within the construction and engineering industries.