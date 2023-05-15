Northern Regional College Performing Arts Students Set for the Stage at the Brian Friel Theatre

Performing Arts students at Northern Regional College will debut their ‘end of year performing arts show’ next week at the Brian Friel Theatre, Belfast. Students from across all levels of our performing arts courses will take part in different productions where they will proudly showcase their talent and skills in front of a live audience.

First up, is our Level 3 Performing Arts students who will take on a futuristic approach to the French play, ‘The Dispute’ by Pierre De Marivaux. Performed in the style of a reality TV show and presented by The Prince, they will take you on a journey to a special place in which to settle a dispute that began years ago concerning the origin of infidelity, recreating the Garden-of-Eden beginning.

Our Level 4 Higher National Certificate Performing Arts students will follow with their performance of ‘Lungs’ by Duncan Macmillan, a witty drama that examines the evolution of a relationship as W and M navigate the ups and downs of life together. And, finally the end of year performing arts show will finish with our Level 5 Higher National Diploma Performing Arts students presenting, Teechers by John Godber, a fast-moving and highly entertaining take on life at a modern comprehensive school.

Robert Wilsdon, Curriculum Area Manager for Creative Industries at Northern Regional College’s Newtownabbey campus said he is excited to see the students doing what they do best.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our students to get practical industry experience of putting on a show and performing in front of a live audience.”

“It’s a very demanding schedule for both our staff and students, with a different performance across three separate evenings, but they’re enjoying every minute of it. Some students have technical roles to carry out behind the scenes as well as performing. A lot of hard work and effort has gone into making sure everything ‘is right on the night’ and I’m really looking forward to seeing it all come together.

“Although it’s a busy time, our students know that the time they spend rehearsing and performing in front of a ‘live’ audience is time well spent as it’s great preparation and experience for progressing to Higher Education or employment. This practical aspect of the performing arts vocational courses at the College is what our students find really worthwhile.”

Gemma McGranaghan, Performing Arts lecturer at the College added:

“We would encourage anyone who is interested in our performing arts courses or wants to be entertained for the evening to come along to our productions to see our students in action, you won’t be disappointed! It’s a great night out and there is no entry fee.”

The productions will take place at the Brian Friel Theatre in Belfast on Tuesday 23 May – ‘The Dispute’; Thursday 25 May – ‘Lungs’ and Wednesday 31 May ‘Teechers’. Doors will open from 6.45pm with each performance starting at 7.00pm.

