Northern Regional College Shortlisted For Prestigious BACP Member Award

Northern Regional College has been shortlisted for the Excellence in Course Delivery Award at the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) Member Awards 2026, recognising the innovative and creative approach to the design, delivery and assessment of the Foundation Degree in Integrative Counselling Practice, validated by Ulster University.

The national shortlist recognises Northern Regional College’s innovative and creative approach to course delivery and its commitment to providing an exceptional student learning experience while maintaining the highest standards of teaching and learning. The recognition also reflects the contribution of the course team, with Course Director Minford McBride and lecturer Michelle Laverty recognised alongside the programme for their roles in its design, development and delivery.

Minford McBride, Course Director at Northern Regional College, said:

“We are delighted that the Foundation Degree in Integrative Counselling Practice has received this recognition from BACP. The programme has been thoughtfully and intentionally designed to bridge the relationship between academic scholarship and the lived realities of professional counselling practice.

“Through the integration of theoretical learning, experiential skills development, reflective practice, supervised placements and sustained pastoral support, students are encouraged to develop not only the knowledge and competence required for professional practice, but also the critical self-awareness, resilience and ethical discernment essential to becoming an effective counsellor.

“This recognition from BACP is a significant endorsement of the quality and integrity of the programme and the commitment of the team who deliver it.”

Delivered part-time over three years at Northern Regional College’s Ballymena campus, the practice-based programme was developed in consultation with industry partners and professional and academic bodies in response to the need for qualified counsellors in Northern Ireland.

The Foundation Degree is awarded and validated by Ulster University and accredited by BACP. Successful completion of the full programme confers fitness to practise as a counsellor.

Students complete 11 taught modules through a blend of lectures, seminars, group activities, peer counselling practice and online learning.

Michelle Laverty, lecturer on the course, said:

“Training to become a counsellor is a challenging and deeply rewarding journey. It asks students to bring their whole selves to the learning — developing their knowledge and skills while also exploring self-awareness, relationships and what it means to sit alongside another person with compassion and understanding.

“We are passionate about creating a learning environment that is creative, supportive and inspiring, where students can find their own voice as developing counsellors and have the confidence to grow both personally and professionally.

“To have that approach recognised by BACP at a UK level is incredibly meaningful. It is a wonderful acknowledgement of the courage, dedication and commitment of our students, and of the passion our teaching team brings to helping them become the counsellors of the future.”

Graduates can begin working as qualified counsellors, with former students progressing into roles across voluntary, charitable and private-sector organisations. They may also continue their studies through the BSc (Hons) Professional Development in Counselling at Ulster University.

The winner and highly commended runner-up will be announced during the BACP Member Awards ceremony in London on Saturday 10 October 2026.