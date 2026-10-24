South Devon College Announces Planned Retirement Of Laurence Frewin As Principal

South Devon College has announced that Laurence Frewin will retire as Principal and CEO at the end of the 2026/27 academic year.

Laurence, who has led the College for the past seven years, will remain in post until the end of summer 2027. The College’s Board of Governors will oversee the process of appointing his successor.

Laurence said: “It has been the greatest privilege to serve as Principal and CEO of South Devon College. The College is a very special community, and I am immensely proud of our people, our students and apprentices, and the difference we make every day across Torbay, South Devon and the wider region.

This has been an incredibly difficult decision for me. The past year has brought some significant changes for my family, alongside some happier milestones, and these have caused me to reflect carefully on my priorities for the years ahead.

Although I have announced my retirement, I am definitely not winding down. We still have an important year ahead and much that we want to achieve together. I remain completely committed to leading the College with the same energy, passion and determination until my last day in post.”

Martin Foulger, Chair of the Board of Governors said: “Laurence’s passion for South Devon College and its communities is evident to everyone who knows him. He is a highly respected and valued leader, and his commitment to the College, its students and its staff has been unwavering.

While we are naturally saddened by his decision, we fully understand the personal reasons behind it. We are grateful that Laurence will continue with the same energy to lead the College throughout the academic year and will work with the Board to support a smooth transition.

The Board of Governors will now begin the process of appointing Laurence’s successor.”