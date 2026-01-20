Novus to deliver education provision at HMP Forest Bank

Novus Transforming Lives (NTL) has been appointed to deliver education provision at HMP Forest Bank in Salford, Greater Manchester.

NTL, a subsidiary of the LTE Group and part of the Novus family, the largest national provider of prison education in England and Wales, will work in partnership with prison operator Sodexo to support learners in the privately operated prison to develop skills, gain qualifications, and prepare for progression into employment or further learning. The contract commences on 20 January 2026.

The education offer in the prison, will focus on high-quality, learner-centred provision that supports personal development, employability and positive resettlement outcomes. Novus Transforming Lives will work within the prison to ensure education is accessible, relevant and aligned to the needs of learners and employers.

HMP Forest Bank is the second contract won by the Novus Transforming Lives subsidiary, which already run education provision at HMP Lowdham Grange. This sits alongside Novus’ role as a core provider within the Prisoner Education Service (PES) contract. As part of PES, Novus delivers education across all public sector prisons in the North of England.

Peter Cox, Director of Novus and Novus Transforming Lives, said: “Education plays a vital role in supporting rehabilitation and reducing reoffending. At HMP Forest Bank, we are looking forward to delivering high-quality education that helps learners build skills, confidence and realistic pathways for the future.”

Novus has over 30 years’ experience delivering education in custodial settings and is committed to providing inclusive, effective learning that supports positive outcomes for individuals and communities.

In October, Novus began delivering the Ministry of Justice’s (MoJ) new PES across all public prisons in the North of England. Following a successful procurement process, it was confirmed that Novus will deliver Core Education in four northern regions for up to seven years:

Lot 3: Cumbria and Lancashire Group

Lot 4: Tees and Wear Groups

Lot 6: Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire Group

Lot 11: Yorkshire Group

Unlike under the previous Prison Education Framework (PEF) contracts, the new Lots include the women’s prison estate and Category A high security prisons. It was also confirmed that Novus’ existing PEF contract for the West Midlands would continue for an interim period, while the procurement process for the new PES Lot takes place.

With Novus already holding further contracts to deliver education in prisons across the private and public estate in England and Wales, Novus continues to be the biggest prison education provider in England and Wales.