NPTC Group of Colleges Alumni heading to Qatar

Wales will end a 64-year absence from the World Cup when they play the USA in Doha on Monday the 21st of November.

Wales manager Rob Page has named his 26-man squad that will travel to the World Cup for the first time since 1958. Joe Allen, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Dan James and Ben Cabango will all be hoping to play their part on the pitch for Wales, while Oli Cooper will also join the playing squad as a travelling reserve.

Each of these players attended the College as part of an apprenticeship program through the Swansea City Academy. Alongside the players, we also have College alumnus Adam Owen who is part of the Welsh coaching staff as a fitness coach.

Wales will be in Group B alongside England, USA and Iran. All Group B games will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium just outside of Qatar’s capital city Doha. Wales start their campaign on Monday the 21st of November against the USA before playing Iran on Friday the 25th and finally England on the 29th.

Here is what some of the players have said about representing their country at a World Cup.

Ben Davies: “It’s just exciting. It’s a group of boys who love playing for their country and they feel it back from the fans. We feel we are representing them. We know that most of us would be in the crowd with the boys if we weren’t playing that night!”

Dan James: “To get there was one thing, but we’ll be going to Qatar and making sure we give it our best go. We’re not just there to make up the numbers. It shows what a great achievement it is for this group of players. What we have achieved. To be able to be part of a squad that has got to a World Cup – back-to-back Euros and a World Cup – it’s a special feeling.”

Ben Cabango: “I’ve worked so hard to get in the place I am right now, I couldn’t be prouder. This is what you dream of as a kid, it just gives me get goosebumps every time I think about it. I’ve got the spot in Qatar and it’s just an amazing feeling.”

Connor Roberts: “We could have played anyone; people will think we’ve no chance but just to play in a World Cup for my country would be indescribable.

Everyone at NPTC Group of Colleges would like to wish the whole of the Welsh team good luck for the tournament.

If you are interested in watching any of the Wales matches, they will all be broadcast on BBC, ITV and S4C. Here are the dates and times for all of Wales’ World Cup group fixtures:

Monday 21st November – USA v Wales – KO 7pm UK time

Friday 25th November – Wales v Iran – KO 10am UK time

Tuesday 29th November – Wales v England – KO 7pm UK time

If you want to follow in the footsteps of these former students, why not check out the Sports courses we have to offer by clicking the link below.

Sport and Public Services

