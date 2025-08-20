Nursing student impresses National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards judges

A former Northampton College student who is training to become a Military Nurse has made it to the regional finals of the Department for Education’s National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards 2025.

Lily Ager impressed the competition judges with the commitment she showed during her T Level Health – Adult Nursing course at Northampton College which included an industry placement at Brackley Community Hospital.

Her hard work secured her a Merit, helped her gain a highly coveted place in the British Army to study Nursing at Birmingham City University and has now led to her reaching the last stage of the Department for Education competition in the T Level Student category.

Lily, 19, said:

“I chose T Level in Health, Adult Nursing at Northampton College because I wanted a course that combined strong academic knowledge with extensive hands-on experience to help me with my ambition to join the Army and become a Military Nurse.

“The classroom element provided me with a solid foundation in biology, chemistry, legislation, and communication and I learned essential clinical skills including patient consultations, physiological observations, risk assessments, wound care, and how to escalate care needs appropriately.

“During my hospital placement, I helped healthcare assistants and nurses to deliver personal care to more than 200 patients. I also completed an additional 30 hours, on top of the 550 hours required for my placement, so I could work with physiotherapists, speech and language therapists, and dietitians to support patient recovery and discharge planning.

“I was proud to achieve a Merit in my T Level, and even prouder that it helped me to secure a place in the British Army to study Nursing. To find out that I’m now also in the regional finals of the National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards 2025 is hugely exciting.

“My experience proves T Levels are more than just a qualification, they’re a launchpad for future success.”

Lily will discover if she is a winner at the East Midlands Regional Ceremony in Leicester on Thursday, October 9.

Northampton College Principal Jason Lancaster said:

“The Department for Education’s National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards are designed to reward the achievements of exceptional apprentices and T Level students and we’re thrilled to see Lily receiving this level of recognition.

“Lily was part of our first T Level cohort and her commitment to her studies was inspirational. She worked tirelessly in the classroom and during her placement and also gave a presentation about her experiences at one of our T Level Open Evenings to help prospective students and their families. We couldn’t be prouder of her and are so excited to see what the future holds for her.

“T Levels are a relatively new qualification, and Lily is a fantastic example of how they can help students to achieve success in their chosen careers.”

T Levels are two-year courses which are taken after GCSEs as an alternative to A Levels, apprenticeships and other 16 to 19 courses. They are equivalent in size to three A levels, focus on vocational skills and can help students into skilled employment, higher study or apprenticeships.

Following GCSE results day on Thursday, August 21, Northampton College will host a series of advice sessions to show students how it can support them with their next steps after GCSEs.