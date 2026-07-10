Oaklands College celebrates outstanding employer partnerships

Oaklands College proudly hosted its Employer Celebration Event 2026 this evening, bringing together employer partners, apprentices, learners and staff for an inspiring celebration of collaboration, achievement and shared success.

Hosted by Principal and CEO Andrew Slade, the event recognised the vital role employers play in shaping the future workforce through meaningful partnerships with the College. From apprenticeships and T Levels to mentoring, work experience and industry placements, Oaklands’ employer network continues to make a transformative impact on learners’ futures.

The annual celebration highlighted the strength of the College’s relationships with businesses and organisations across a wide range of industries, recognising those who have gone above and beyond to support learners in developing the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to thrive in the workplace.

Speaking at the event, Andrew Slade highlighted the importance of strong partnerships between education and industry in equipping learners with the skills, experience and confidence needed to succeed in today’s evolving workplace.

The evening celebrated organisations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to supporting learners and driving positive outcomes across sectors, with awards recognising excellence in employer engagement, mentoring, sustainability, work experience, apprenticeships and technical education.

The Employer Partner Award winners were:

Technology Partner of the Year: HP

Sustainability and Environment Award: Maydencroft

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award: Electric Umbrella

Impact on Community Award: SEGRO plc

Adult Learner Employer Partner of the Year: Home Bargains

Sports Partner of the Year: PureGym

Outstanding Mentor Support Award: Herts & Beds Constructing Excellence Club

Get Career Ready Champions Award: Computacenter

Work Experience Employer of the Year: Champneys

T Level Employer of the Year: Willmott Dixon

Employer of the Year: Willmott Dixon

The event also celebrated the outstanding achievements of apprentices and learners who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, resilience and success throughout the year.

The Apprenticeship & Learner Award winners were:

Agriculture & Environmental Award: Archie Raynham

Business & Administration Award: Tyler Bown

Built Environment (Electrical) Award: Zac Feeley

Built Environment (Carpentry) Award: Harry Bright

Education & Early Years Award: Ellie Headington

Engineering & Manufacturing Award: Kyle Lamount

T Level Learner of the Year: Goodness Tarabina

Work Experience Learner of the Year: Tianna Parmley

Training and Development Award: Mayhar Rezaee

Apprentice of the Year: Archie Raynham

Apprenticeship Employer of the Year: Call Systems Technology Limited

Oaklands College extended its sincere thanks to all employer partners, staff, nominees and attendees who contributed to making the evening such a success.

Special thanks went to event sponsor Discover Digital, a forward-thinking digital transformation agency helping organisations unlock value through web solutions, digital strategy and seamless systems integration.

Andrew Slade said:

“Our employer partners are central to the success of Oaklands College and our learners. Their commitment to developing talent through placements, mentoring and apprenticeships helps create life-changing opportunities. Tonight was about recognising that incredible contribution and celebrating the achievements of our learners, who represent the future of industry.”

The Employer Celebration Event reflects Oaklands College’s continued commitment to building strong partnerships with industry, ensuring learners benefit from real-world experiences and employers have the opportunity to help shape the workforce of tomorrow. By working together with businesses across the region, the College continues to create opportunities that support career progression, drive economic growth and equip learners with the skills employers need both now and in the future.