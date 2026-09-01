Oaklands College students celebrate A-level, BTEC and T-Level results

Over 200 students received their A-level, T-Level and BTEC results at Oaklands College on Thursday 13 August, with many now progressing to university, apprenticeships, employment or further study.

Students, families and staff gathered at the College to celebrate the results and recognise the hard work and dedication of students over the past two years. The college’s careers advisors were on hand to help students to look ahead to their next steps.

Jeevan (right in main photo) who did a T-Level in Construction Management achieved a distinction and has secured a place at university.

Jeevan said;

“I chose the T-Level in Construction Management because it was something different from what we did in school and I wasn’t just going to be sitting in a classroom.

“I learnt about surveying and construction design both inside and out of the class. I enjoyed it, it was a lot of fun and I learnt a lot.”

Another student, Shanae (centre in main photo) achieved a distinction in her Animal Management T-Level and is staying on at the College, which has its own farm and zoo on site, for further study.

Shanae explains that she has loved animals since she was young;

“I’ve had several pets, including fish, cats and chickens.

“I am President of the College’s conservation society; it is a student-led society focusing on practical conservation work, environmental education, and sustainable change, with members encouraged to shape activities and campaigns across the college. Over the next year, I would like to get more students involved as members.

“I would really like to get a job in conservation in the future.”

Oaklands College Principal and CEO Andrew Slade said:

“We are incredibly proud of all our students receiving their results today. This is a fantastic moment to celebrate the hard work, commitment and determination they have shown throughout their studies.

“Whether they are progressing to university, starting an apprenticeship, entering employment or continuing their studies, today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. I would like to congratulate every student on their achievements and thank our dedicated staff for the support they have provided along the way. We wish all our students every success for the future.”

Oaklands College offers a broad range of academic and vocational qualifications across its campuses in St Albans and Welwyn Garden City, supporting students to develop the knowledge, skills and experience needed to progress into higher education and employment.