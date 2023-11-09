OAL Headline Sponsor Quality Professionals Awards alongside Institute of Employability Professionals

Occupational Awards Limited, are thrilled to headline sponsor the inaugural Quality Professionals Awards founded by Mesma. This esteemed event aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality experience for all through excellence in employability and skills training. We were honoured when presented with the opportunity to sponsor such a pioneering event alongside the Institute of Employability Professionals.

Over the last 10 years we have worked closely with further education colleges, training providers and employers across the country to design and deliver high quality skills training. We recognise the critical role of quality improvement professionals in transforming technical education and shaping new talent. We are thrilled to be able to highlight their monumental, yet often overlooked, contributions through this event.

These awards allow us to recognise the tremendous contributions of practitioners and leaders enhancing education and employability programmes. We are proud to celebrate professionals working together with delivery teams to pave the way for a more promising future. We look forward to supporting categories that celebrate the invaluable work of thousands of quality assurance and enhancement professionals across the UK and their remarkable achievements making substantial impacts in their fields.

As specialists in skills development and advocates of apprenticeships and employability skills development, we understand the breadth of expertise required and are dedicated to inspiring organisations to invest in quality improvement as a pathway to organisational impact. Their journey will prove what is possible when professionals receive the supportive environment, resources, and community they need to thrive. Their example will compel stakeholders across education and employability to champion a quality-driven future.

We envision these awards as not just a celebration, but a call to action. We pride ourselves on empowering professionals to reach their full potential and aim for these awards to spark a renewed commitment to enabling vital quality work.

The awards ceremony will be taking place on June 2024, stay tuned for the launch of the full website this month and the opening of nominations and applications along with it. If you wish to enquire about the awards and sponsorship opportunities you can contact the team at Mesma here.

