OFSTED NEEDS MAJOR OVERHAUL, GMB CONGRESS HEARS

GMB London survey shows 70 per cent of teaching assistants put in extra hours, ahead of inspection, much of it unpaid

School inspection body Ofsted needs major reforms, GMB Congress heard.

A survey of GMB teaching assistant members revealed 70 per cent said they had worked extra hours in preparation for the inspection, with 87 per cent unpaid for the extra hours.

The poll, discussed at GMB’s annual conference in Brighton this week, also showed 8 in 10 members believe that Ofsted does not have a good impact on schools, putting them under too much pressure.

Luke Simcock, GMB Congress Delegate, said:

“This poll backs up what members tells us every day.

“Ofsted does not work with schools to make improvements; it makes simplistic judgements based on a very short time in a school when often they haven’t seen a true reflection of the good work carried out.

“GMB believes that a replacement inspection service must be fair, supportive and work in collaboration with schools before and after inspections with an agreed programme for review.

“Schools are experiencing a funding crisis and central government needs to take responsibility for properly funding our education system.

“Teaching assistants must receive fair pay for the work they do in addition to being recognised for their invaluable role in the education of our children, many of whom are the most vulnerable.”

