Ofsted praises ‘ambitious curriculum’ as HMP Haverigg receives ‘Good’ Rating, followed by another ‘Good’ at HMP Preston

Leading prison education provider Novus is proud to be the education provider prisons that have been rated Good by Ofsted recent inspections.

Leading prison education provider Novus has been praised for its ambitious curriculum as part of an Ofsted inspection which rated the provision at HMP Haverigg and HMP Preston as ‘Good’.

The ‘Good’ rating for overall effectiveness is the culmination of a concerted and collaborative effort in both HMP Haverigg and HMP Preston to help ensure prisoners have the best possible opportunity to gain the skills that are so crucial to breaking cycles of reoffending. This has been achieved in a prison education environment where many learners have had a previous negative experience of education. Half of prisoners in the UK have neurodivergent needs and 57% of adult prisoners have literacy levels below that of an 11 year old.

In its report on HMP Haverigg Ofsted highlighted the support offered to prisoners with additional learning needs and those with English as an additional language, stating that they “make good progress on their course and achieve their qualifications” and that “leaders and managers have created an ambitious curriculum that develops prisoners’ employability skills well.”

Within the report, Ofsted specifically called out the work that Novus provides, highlighting the well-planned and well-taught curriculum stating:

“The prison education framework (PEF) provider, Novus, has put in place a successful curriculum that meets the needs of the population. Prisoners benefit from a well-planned and well-taught curriculum that is sequenced in a logical way.

Leaders and managers put in place appropriate support for tutors, including external mentoring and training in topics such as assessments at the start of the course and how to provide effective feedback. Leaders and tutors accurately identify prisoners’ starting points at the start of their courses. They complete a comprehensive assessment that identifies what prisoners already know and can do. This enables tutors to challenge prisoners effectively to reach their full potential.”

Similarly, the report by HMP Chief Inspector of Prisons at HMP Preston, where the education provision received a ‘Good outcome’, is also testament to the hard work of the collaborative team at the establishment and some of the positive comments on education included:

“Novus provided an effective curriculum for education, personal and social development (PSD) and vocational training activities across the prison.”

“Teaching staff prepared prisoners well for success in employment and training.”

The findings further underline the vital role that a high-quality prison education can play in rehabilitating prisoners and ensuring the offenders develop skills that lead to employment or education on release, reducing the likelihood of reoffending.

Commenting on the report Novus Managing Director Peter Cox, commented:

“At Novus, we have made quality provision our main priority and it is good to see this recognised by Ofsted. It was equally encouraging to see our training, mentoring and CPD for colleagues recognised in the Haverigg report which can provide a blueprint for further Ofsted ‘Good’ ratings across the prison estate.”

“The reports at HMP Haverigg and HMP Preston are testament to the collaborative and supportive environment within the prison, making education provision a real priority for prisoners within the establishments. This would not have been possible without the dedication of colleagues across Novus, HMPPS and our partners who have all worked together to transform the futures of people at HMP Haverigg and HMP Preston.”

Published in