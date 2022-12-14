Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds T Levels headline banner ad

Ofsted’s school attendance claims highlight importance of online education

FE News Editor December 14, 2022
0 Comments
Ofsted's school attendance claims highlight importance of online education
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

The head of school inspectorate Ofsted’s claims that many post-pandemic parents see school attendance as ‘optional’ has highlighted the need for quality online education, the founder of an award-winning school said today.

Speaking as Ofsted launched its annual report, Amanda Spielman, the chief inspector of schools, said pupil attendance was persistently lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic and she believed the social contract between parents and schools had broken down, with some families expecting remote teaching if their children do not attend in person.

Hugh Viney, who set up online independent school Minerva’s Virtual Academy at the height of the pandemic, said Ms Spielman’s comments, and the findings of the Ofsted report, highlighted the need for greater investment in, and greater understanding of, online learning.

Ms Spielman said some families no longer believe they have to send their children to school in person all the time and expect teachers to provide remote learning if they were at home.

She said: “I think this is a deep and concerning problem. For many years, I think there’s been a very clear social contract…the clear expectation is that parents should get their children to school every day, unless the child is too ill to go and in return schools will do everything they can to give the child a good education and to prepare them really well for their futures, for their adult life.

“The pandemic disruption and the expectation that children should be kept at home broke that. So for significant periods children were educated as best they could be remotely. And that broke down that structure, that routine of getting children up and to school every day.

“Post-pandemic, a minority of families have just sort of lost sight of the importance of that consistency of getting children to school every day — that it’s not an optional thing. It’s not a ‘when you feel like it, and not when you don’t’.

“Schools can’t be expected to provide education remotely if the parent feels that they would prefer to keep the child at home more of the time.”

Mr Viney, who is also behind the award-winning Miverva Tutors, said the post-pandemic world had thrown into sharp focus a number of issues surrounding ‘traditional’ schooling.

“Mainstream schools simply aren’t suitable for every pupil,” said Mr Viney. “Many young people thrive in a traditional school environment, but for a significant proportion, it simply cannot meet their needs. 

“There are many reasons why pupils may not feel comfortable going into school, not least because of issues around anxiety. Homeschooling during the pandemic highlighted that issue and what we are seeing now is many pupils too anxious to return when they have been used to an alternative, albeit one which was forced upon them.

“What we need now is for government and organisations like Ofsted to understand that online schooling can help bridge this gap. 

“It’s estimated that over a million young people are refusing to go to school within the UK, for reasons ranging from anxiety and mental health problems through to complex additional needs. 

“For over a year, our team has been tirelessly trying to engage with local councils to offer our tried and tested educational alternative to support young people who aren’t able to attend mainstream school. We have a proven formula for helping children to regain their confidence and achieve successful outcomes in their education.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .