Open events and sensory-supportive sessions coming up at North Wales college

OPEN events – including accessible sessions for people wanting to learn in a sensory-supportive environment – will be held throughout March at Coleg Cambria.

They will take place in person at the following sites:

Deeside and Deeside Sixth – Wednesday March 8 from 5.30pm-7.30pm.

Llysfasi – Saturday March 11 from 10am-12pm.

Yale and Yale Sixth Wrexham – Wednesday March 15 from 5.30pm-7.30pm.

Bersham Road Wrexham – Wednesday March 15 from 5.30pm-7.30pm.

Northop – Saturday March 18 from 10am-12pm.

Accessible sessions will be held on the following dates:

Deeside and Deeside Sixth – Thursday March 16 from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Llysfasi – Wednesday March 29 from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Yale and Yale Sixth Wrexham – Thursday March 23 from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Bersham Road – Wednesday March 22 from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

Northop – Thursday March 30 from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

These open events will give people the opportunity to explore the wide range of programmes on offer across the college’s five sites in north east Wales.

Courses cover a selection of areas from Business, Hair and Beauty, Marketing, and Construction, to Agriculture, Engineering, Sports and more.

Leading employers from across the region will also be in attendance to discuss apprenticeship opportunities.

Looking ahead to the Spring programme, Cambria’s Principal Sue Price said: “We are delighted to again be holding open events – including activities in a sensory-supportive session at our sites in Wrexham, Northop and Deeside – and look forward to welcoming prospective students and their families.

“They are the perfect way to find out what it’s like to study with us, but also to explore our partnerships in the private sector and the selection of courses and qualifications we have on offer for learners of all ages.

“We look forward to seeing you all and showcasing the very best of Coleg Cambria.”

Head of Inclusion Lizzie Stevens added that accessible sessions for people with additional requirements will enable them to enjoy Cambria’s cutting-edge facilities in a warm, welcoming environment without large crowds.

“We will also be on hand to give you more information about our courses, facilities and inclusion and learning support services, so it will be of value to those who attend,” said Lizzie.

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk/openevents and www.cambria.ac.uk/accessibleopenevents for more information and follow Coleg Cambria on Twitter @colegcambria.

