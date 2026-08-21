Opening doors: Leeds students of all ages succeed on GCSE results day

Students from Leeds City College are celebrating their GCSE results today, with many achieving the all-important Grade 4 in English and Maths.

One student receiving GCSE results is 18-year-old Diya Eman, who moved to the UK from Pakistan less than a year ago.

Diya sat 5 GCSE exams at Leeds Sixth Form College, and after receiving a string of top grades, she will be moving onto A levels – with hopes to pursue a career in the medical sciences field.

She said:

“English isn’t my first language, so it was a big change, but with constant practice and amazing support from the college, I managed to adapt and progress quickly.”

Leeds City College supports over 3500 learners above the age of 16 to pass their English GCSE and over 3600 for their maths GCSE – ensuring they can enter work or further training.

Holly Freemantle, 23, is another student celebrating her results today after a three-year journey to reach her Grade 4 in maths.

For Holly, who has had to balance studying with parenthood and work, this represents another important step towards a career in nursing, as she can now progress to a health sciences course with college.

GCSE Results Day in Leeds comes as over 1000 young people are recorded as Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) in Leeds this year and economic inactivity in the region sitting at over 22%.

Ben Cameron, aged 39, is a step closer to his dream of becoming a paramedic after gaining a Level 1 qualification in English and a grade 5 his GCSE maths from Leeds College Building.

Ben, who has returned to education as an adult, faced personal difficulties and suffered from bullying at school.

Returning to college, his results have unlocked the next step in his education as he prepares to start a health and social care course in September.

The government’s renewed focus on technical education is good news for further education in Leeds, where demand for courses in healthcare and engineering exceeds places- worsening the NEET problem.

Executive Principal of Leeds City College, Diana Bird, said:

“I’m really proud of students across our college collecting their GCSE results today. For many, sitting these exams means overcoming barriers or balancing personal commitments. The breadth of our learners’ stories shows there is no such thing as ‘too late’ to succeed and take the next step in your education and career”.

Leeds City College trains more than 20,000 students at over 10 campuses city-wide at every level of study, from technical courses to GCSEs, T Levels, apprenticeships and adult learning.