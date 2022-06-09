Ospreys in the Community ‘TACKLE’ x NPTC – Summer Programme

This Summer, NPTC Group of Colleges & Ospreys in the Community are collaborating to provide a programme for year 11 leavers.

The programme links sport, education, and business to develop employability skills, enhance future aspirations and potential via training, workshops, and work placements and is targeted to students who need some further support to help transition onto further education training or employment.

The programme is specifically designed to work with students who are looking to improve their softer skills, combined with well-being and physical activity. TACKLE’s main aim has been to create a better future for young people facing tough challenges giving them the opportunity to gain qualifications and employability experiences.

TACKLE helps learners to make more informed choices around their future, by experiencing snippets of different sectors and industries, by accessing Ospreys commercial partners, such as Philtronics, Keytree, NPTC and many more.

We have several engaging workshops with topics including self-esteem, leadership, skills and abilities, health fitness and diet, workplace behaviour, interview preparation, CV workshops, numeracy, communication, literacy, starting your own business and many more.

Adding to these workshops we include guest speakers, volunteering in the community, qualifications and more. We believe that these are instrumental for the success of the program.

The program is ultimately about ‘opening the eyes’ of each learner to the opportunities within the Ospreys region, no matter what their interest is.

Starting on Monday 25th July 2022 to Wednesday 31st August, the programme will be based at Llandarcy Academy of Sport. Students will be required to attend every week on a Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday between 09:00 – 15:00. – for six weeks.

Students will receive £10 per day, for attendance and will be reimbursed for use of public transport as part of the course.

For any further information regarding the course, please contact: [email protected]

