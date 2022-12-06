Oxford International and VFS Global announce new partnership to deliver globally recognised ELLT language proficiency test across locations worldwide, with Mumbai, Dhaka, and Sylhet leading the charge

Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) has partnered with VFS Global, the world’s largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, to offer its flagship English Language Learning Test (ELLT) from test centres hosted by VFS Global.

The invigilated version of ELLT – ELLT Global – is already delivered at the Oxford International Pathway Colleges in London, Oxford, and Brighton. And, since 21 November, VFS Global provides ELLT Global testing locations in Mumbai, Dhaka, and Sylhet.

With over 3,400 application centres spanning 144 countries, VFS Global has an extensive network and significant expertise in operating test centres with an additional layer of security and assurance to increase the confidence of partners and students alike.

The partnership will eventually see ELLT Global delivered worldwide, providing individuals the opportunity to take their ELLT Global examination in an invigilated test centre nearest to them. According to immigration law, international students are required to provide reliable evidence of their English language proficiency, and the partnership with VFS Global, a company which serves governments and diplomatic missions, provides an easy-to-use, reliable accessible way to achieve this.

Further ELLT Global test centre locations will also be announced in the coming months

