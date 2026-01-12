PebblePad Acquires myday to Deliver a Unified Student Experience

Integrating engagement with learning and assessment, the portal becomes the central way students access resources, support, and their progress.

Integrating engagement with learning and assessment, PebblePad is taking a bold step towards transforming the student experience. The company has announced the acquisition of myday, a leading student engagement portal widely used across colleges and universities. This strategic move brings together two sector-leading platforms to create a world-first integrated solution, combining learning, assessment, and engagement to help institutions deliver a more connected and personalised student journey.

Why This Matters for Education

Student engagement is critical to retention and success in further and higher education. By combining PebblePad’s expertise in authentic assessment with myday’s proven engagement capabilities, colleges and universities will be able to offer learners a seamless digital experience. This integration links academic progress with campus life and support services, ensuring students have everything they need in one place. By focusing on the whole student experience, not just grades, institutions can foster wellbeing, confidence, and long-term success.

Together, PebblePad and myday will now serve over 200 institutions globally, including universities and colleges across the UK, US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. This expanded reach means more learners will benefit from a unified approach to education technology.

Justin Reilly, CEO, PebblePad said:

“This is a pivotal moment for PebblePad and the sector. By integrating myday’s engagement capabilities with our learning and assessment expertise, we can deliver a truly holistic experience for students – one that supports success both academically and personally.”

Andrew Taylor, CRO, PebblePad said:

“Having led the myday business previously and worked closely with the team and customers, I’m excited to welcome them into the PebblePad community. This acquisition means greater investment, innovation and opportunities for institutions to deliver exceptional student experiences across higher and further education.”

Looking Ahead

PebblePad is welcoming myday’s UK-based team of 14 specialists into the organisation to ensure continuity for customers and accelerate innovation. While both platforms will remain standalone initially, work has begun on creating a unified, mobile-first experience – giving learners a single digital front door to their academic and personal journey.

The integration of PebblePad and myday marks a significant milestone in education technology. By prioritising a holistic approach, institutions can expect enhanced functionality, improved engagement, and a digital experience that supports learners in every aspect of their journey. Future developments will focus on creating smarter, more personalised tools that empower students and strengthen institutional success.