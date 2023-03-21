POLIMI Graduate School of Management among the top 10 in the world for the fourth consecutive year

POLIMI Graduate School of Management has confirmed itself among the best business schools in the world with its Online MBA. The business school, part of the School of Management of Politecnico di Milano, is confirmed in the Financial Times ranking for the fourth consecutive year with its International Flex Executive MBA, ranking first in Italy, sixth in Europe, and tenth in the world.

Based on an analysis of the individual assessment parameters, POLIMI Graduate School of Management also continues to stand out in the global education landscape by virtue of its commitment to sustainability, thereby strengthening its identity as a B Corp. Considering the environmental, social and governance parameter (i.e. how many hours are dedicated to ethical, social, and environmental issues in the core courses), the International Flex Executive MBA is third in the world.

Also significant were the results achieved for the Value for money criterion (5th place), calculated on the basis of the post-graduation salary, the cost of the programme, its duration and other expenses incurred by students, and for international mobility (6th place), i.e. the variety of international locations where students found themselves working before, during and after the Master. The assessment of Career Services has also improved compared to last year.

“This recognition from the Financial Times is an extraordinary achievement”, declared Vittorio Chiesa and Federico Frattini, respectively President and Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management. “When we launched a Distance Learning MBA in 2014 – the first in Italy – it was a gamble. The bet we made kicked off a process of innovation and digitalisation of management training which has continued ever since and which, today, allows us to position ourselves among the world’s top players with a cutting-edge technological platform and frontier themes that include the metaverse, AI and human capabilities.”

Based on one of the most advanced digital learning platforms in the world, created in partnership with Microsoft, POLIMI Graduate School of Management’s International Flex Executive MBA allows you to acquire the same skills, to build the same network of relationships and to obtain the same degree as with traditional Executive MBA formats, benefiting from maximum flexibility and in perfect balance with work commitments. The duration of the Master varies from 15 to 32 months and is accessible to managers with at least 3 years of work experience.

POLIMI Graduate School of Management’s excellent portfolio of education includes approximately 40 Masters annually, including 7 MBAs and Executive MBAs, 300 management training programmes and a series of tailor-made projects for companies.

