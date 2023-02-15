Poll by national education charity Parentkind shows parental support for a fair pay rise for teachers

National education charity Parentkind is calling on the Government to hold talks with the National Education Union (NEU) to negotiate a fair pay rise for teachers following its poll of parents.

Conducted immediately before the 1 February industrial action, Parentkind’s poll of parents showed high levels of support for teachers. Parentkind found that almost two thirds of parents thought teachers should receive a pay settlement in line with inflation.

The charity is now calling for talks to find a resolution to the dispute.

Parentkind CEO Jason Elsom said:

“Our polling shows even in the face of industrial action, the majority of parents supported teacher strikes, despite the disruption and inconvenience they cause.

“The feedback we’ve received indicates parents are aware of the impact shortages of teachers is having on their children’s education and trust that teachers only make the decision to strike as a last resort.

“We’re clear that both parties should meet with mutual respect and understanding, to negotiate a resolution. Only through constructive and positive dialogue can further strikes be avoided.”

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“The support of Parentkind is extremely welcome. This is further evidence that parents understand the reality in schools and know the importance of a fair pay rise for teachers so that children can have the education they deserve.

“We have repeatedly written to the Government, telling them about the impact falling pay is having on recruitment and retention of teachers and, by extension, on children’s education. Yet we’ve been offered nothing to solve this dispute.

“If the Government is serious about preventing our strikes, it needs to come to the table and make a real offer.”

Parentkind’s support follows a joint statement, signed by a raft of parent groups, which was released in support of the NEU national strike on 1 February.

The charity’s poll, which was conducted between 26 and 31 January, was completed by 1,213 parents ahead of the previous strike day on 1 February. It showed:

83 per cent of parents expected disruption from the strikes;

63 per cent said teachers should receive a pay settlement in line with current inflation figures;

54 per cent supported the strike action;

36 per cent opposed the strike action.

