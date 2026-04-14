‘Powerful’ Photographic Exhibition Shines a Light on Controlling Behaviour

Students at Northampton College are being shown the “devastating” impact of coercive or controlling behaviour, with a thought-provoking photography exhibition putting the effect it can have on relationships under the microscope.

The display, which has been organised by the college in partnership with West Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership and Safer Northants, features the work of photographer Gemma Briggs.

The exhibition uses photography to tell real-life stories and explore the causes and consequences of coercive control. It forms a vital part of the College’s commitment to raising awareness of the issue, educating students and promoting healthy relationships.

This compelling display was on show at Booth Lane throughout March and is now set to rotate to Daventry and Lower Mounts.

Gemma Briggs said:

“Coercive Control is a hidden crime that thrives in shadows. The aim of this exhibition is to provide a unique way for Northampton College students to understand both its signs and its devastating impact.

“By giving a forum to discover and talk about this insidious form of abuse, we can help to prevent it claiming more victims. I am grateful to Northampton College for supporting my work and I’m inspired by their commitment to the wellbeing of young people across the county.”

As part of the project, Northampton College students took part in dedicated workshops led by lead academic coach Jane Brittain, focusing on healthy relationships and providing practical support and guidance.

The sessions, followed by visits to the exhibition, encouraged students to reflect deeply and consider the victim’s perspective.

Steph Lee-Vae, curriculum manager for art and design at Northampton College, said the response had been overwhelmingly positive, with high levels of engagement and discussion. Students were also signposted to further advice, information, and local support services, ensuring ongoing assistance for anyone affected by these issues.

Steph added:

“Real change happens when we take decisive action. This exhibition has the potential to save lives, challenge perceptions, and drive meaningful social change. It demonstrates our commitment to using our platforms and spaces to advocate for the wellbeing of our community.

“Gemma’s work gives a voice to many who have previously gone unheard and I’d like to thank her and all those who have enabled this partnership, providing invaluable support throughout.”

Gemma was recently awarded an MA Photography with distinction from Falmouth University. The exhibition forms part of her final major project and has also been shown at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

Portfolio Holder for Housing and Communities at West Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Charlie Hastie said:

“This exhibition shines a light on behaviour that can easily be overlooked but has a devastating and lasting impact. By giving space for these stories, we are helping people recognise the signs of coercive and controlling behaviour. Putting this on display at Northampton College is part of our commitment to education and prevention.”