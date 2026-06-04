Aquilla Lindo Appointed as New Chief Operating Officer of Fedcap Employment

Fedcap today announced the appointment of Aquilla Lindo as the new Chief Operating Officer of its organisation Fedcap Employment to help drive next phase of growth and innovation across the United Kingdom.

Aquilla is an accomplished senior employability leader with over 20 years’ experience delivering and overseeing large-scale programmes across the public, private, and voluntary sectors.

Since joining Fedcap Employment, Ms. Lindo has served as Regional Director (South), overseeing a portfolio of government-funded employability programmes across Southern England, including the Department for Work and Pensions’ Restart Scheme, Individual Placement and Support in Primary Care, Work and Health Programme, Pioneer, and Supported Employment initiatives. In these roles, she has led high-performing operational teams, strengthened delivery outcomes, and expanded partnerships that create lasting economic and social opportunity for individuals and communities.

Christine McMahon, President and CEO of Fedcap, said:

“Aquilla is an exceptional leader whose career reflects a deep commitment to helping individuals achieve economic mobility and long-term success.”

“Her experience managing complex workforce systems, leading organisational transformation, and building high-performing teams makes her uniquely qualified for this role. As we continue to expand our impact across the United Kingdom, Aquilla’s leadership will help ensure that Fedcap Employment remains at the forefront of innovation and operational excellence.”

Susan Paterson, Executive Director of Fedcap Employment, said:

“I am delighted Aquilla has agreed to serve alongside me as Chief Operating Officer. Since joining the organisation, Aquilla has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, a relentless focus on performance, and an unwavering commitment to our mission.

“Aquilla understands how to bring together people, partnerships, innovation, and operational excellence to create lasting impact. I look forward to continuing to work closely with her as we expand our reach and help even more people move into sustainable employment.”

Aquilla Lindo said:

“I am honoured to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer at such an exciting time for Fedcap Employment. Throughout my career, I have been driven by the belief that meaningful employment transforms lives, strengthens communities, and creates lasting economic opportunity and Fedcap is a place where this can happen at scale.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Aquilla will oversee day-to-day operations across Fedcap Employment’s UK portfolio, supporting continued growth, service innovation, performance excellence, and delivery of high-quality outcomes for participants, employers, funders, and communities throughout the United Kingdom.

Prior to joining Fedcap Employment, Aquilla held senior leadership positions at Corndel, Prospects Services, and the London Borough of Brent, where she managed large-scale employment, education, and skills contracts while building strong partnerships across government, industry, and community organisations. She also holds a qualification in Equity, Inclusion and Organisational Diversity Development through the Institute of Leadership & Management and previously served as a Trustee of P3 Charity, supporting individuals experiencing homelessness, mental health challenges, and social exclusion.