A dazzling display of creative talent

Creative Arts students from Newbury College and University Centre Newbury partnered with City Arts Newbury this week as part of their annual Creative Arts Summer Showcase.The event marks the end of the academic year, and is a celebration of students’ talent and achievement, as well as being an opportunity for them to exhibit their work within the wider community.

Art and Design Programme Leader, Sarah Gordon, commented: “We are so pleased to be able to put on the exhibition, following two years of pandemic-related restrictions. The Creative Arts Showcase celebrates our students’ hard work and determination by displaying inspiring and thought-provoking sculpture, photography, illustration, graphic design and printmaking pieces from Level 2 to Higher National Diploma (HND).

“We would like to thank City Arts Newbury for supporting the exhibition and encouraging our students’ creativity and The Liquorice Press for sponsoring the event.”

During the Private View, on the evening of 23 June, dignitaries and guests were provided with a guided tour of the displays and learned of the wider community projects undertaken by the students with businesses, including West Berkshire Museum, The Base, Right on the Line Design Agency and Generate UK.

Awards were presented to students at the event, recognising determination and achievement at each level.