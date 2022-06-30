A dazzling display of creative talent
Art and Design Programme Leader, Sarah Gordon, commented: “We are so pleased to be able to put on the exhibition, following two years of pandemic-related restrictions. The Creative Arts Showcase celebrates our students’ hard work and determination by displaying inspiring and thought-provoking sculpture, photography, illustration, graphic design and printmaking pieces from Level 2 to Higher National Diploma (HND).
“We would like to thank City Arts Newbury for supporting the exhibition and encouraging our students’ creativity and The Liquorice Press for sponsoring the event.”
During the Private View, on the evening of 23 June, dignitaries and guests were provided with a guided tour of the displays and learned of the wider community projects undertaken by the students with businesses, including West Berkshire Museum, The Base, Right on the Line Design Agency and Generate UK.
Awards were presented to students at the event, recognising determination and achievement at each level.
Achievement – Cadence Mowat
Determination – Charlie Lewingdon
Level 3, National Extended Diploma, Art and Design
Achievement – Olivia Raines
Determination – Maisie Glover
Level 4, Higher National Certificate (HNC)
Achievement – Hannah White
Determination – Cameron Horner
Level 5, Higher National Diploma (HND)
Achievement – Charlie Hide
A special mention was also given to Lucy Maskell, Kyra Johnson and Mia Clark for achieving Distinction grades in their external assessments.
Iain Wolloff, Principal and Chief Executive, Newbury College said:
“Congratulations to the Creative Arts winners and all our students who have worked incredibly hard. We are proud of their achievements and impressed by their resilience.
“I want to thank the staff that have supported the creation of the Creative Arts Showcase and the development of the students in their creative studies.”
Some of the work will also be on display at West Berkshire Museum as part of the ‘Collections’ exhibition, that runs 13 July – 21 August 2022.
