A dazzling display of creative talent

Newbury College June 30, 2022
Creative Arts students from Newbury College and University Centre Newbury partnered with City Arts Newbury this week as part of their annual Creative Arts Summer Showcase.The event marks the end of the academic year, and is a celebration of students’ talent and achievement, as well as being an opportunity for them to exhibit their work within the wider community.

Art and Design Programme Leader, Sarah Gordon, commented: “We are so pleased to be able to put on the exhibition, following two years of pandemic-related restrictions. The Creative Arts Showcase celebrates our students’ hard work and determination by displaying inspiring and thought-provoking sculpture, photography, illustration, graphic design and printmaking pieces from Level 2 to Higher National Diploma (HND).

“We would like to thank City Arts Newbury for supporting the exhibition and encouraging our students’ creativity and The Liquorice Press for sponsoring the event.”

During the Private View, on the evening of 23 June, dignitaries and guests were provided with a guided tour of the displays and learned of the wider community projects undertaken by the students with businesses, including West Berkshire Museum, The Base, Right on the Line Design Agency and Generate UK.

Awards were presented to students at the event, recognising determination and achievement at each level.

The winners are:Level 2, Art and Design
Achievement – Cadence Mowat
Determination – Charlie Lewingdon

Level 3, National Extended Diploma, Art and Design
Achievement – Olivia Raines
Determination – Maisie Glover

Level 4, Higher National Certificate (HNC)
Achievement – Hannah White
Determination – Cameron Horner

Level 5, Higher National Diploma (HND)
Achievement – Charlie Hide

A special mention was also given to Lucy Maskell, Kyra Johnson and Mia Clark for achieving Distinction grades in their external assessments.

Iain Wolloff, Principal and Chief Executive, Newbury College said:

“Congratulations to the Creative Arts winners and all our students who have worked incredibly hard. We are proud of their achievements and impressed by their resilience.

“I want to thank the staff that have supported the creation of the Creative Arts Showcase and the development of the students in their creative studies.”

Some of the work will also be on display at West Berkshire Museum as part of the ‘Collections’ exhibition, that runs 13 July – 21 August 2022.

Newbury College

