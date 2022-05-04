Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Artist and Activist Samo becomes BTEC Ambassador for Creative Arts

Aliyah May 4, 2022
0 Comments
Canvas Grimsby In Article Block

Today, the world’s leading learning company, Pearson, has announced that celebrated artist and trans activist, Samo, will be its latest BTEC education ambassador, specialising in Creative Arts.  

Samo, who uses the pseudonym Mister Samo in his work, will use his platform as a BTEC ambassador to share his experiences of studying the qualification, how the skills he learned have aided his success as an international artist and to help encourage others to explore BTECs and the opportunities they lead to.  

From an early age, Samo leaned towards artistic outlets as a form of communication and self-expression. At age 17, he decided to study for a BTEC in Art and Design at Alton College, now part of Havant & South Downs College. Some of Samo’s career highlights include painting at World Pride 2019, producing art book, I EXIST, and founding a LGBTQ+ safe space scheme. 

BTECs are created in partnership with teachers, industry professionals, employers and universities. They ensure learners have the right skills and knowledge to truly succeed along their education journey in the workplace and throughout their careers. 

Art and Design BTEC gives learners knowledge and understanding of visual communication and the creative process. Learners build up a practical portfolio of work to support progression to higher education, by exploring and developing a wide range of Art and Design skills. 

Samo said, ‘My BTEC allowed me to explore a whole range of materials and media to express my ideas, further opening my creative imagination and expanding possibilities. The support and guidance I received to transfer feelings into artworks was a fundamental part of the course, self-expression is an artist’s language.’ 

Senior Vice President, Vocational Qualification and Training at Pearson, Freya Thomas Monk said, ’We are thrilled to have Samo onboard as a Pearson BTEC ambassador. His passion for the arts and work around inclusion and diversity for people of all communities is incredibly special.  

Samo is still using skills he learned whilst studying for his BTEC in Art and Design and by using education as a route to achieve greater inclusion and expression for people. He continues to be an inspiration for those working within the arts, and those hoping to study it.’

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Aliyah
Aliyah, Digital Marketer and Livestream Co-ordinator at FE News

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this