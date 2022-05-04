Artist and Activist Samo becomes BTEC Ambassador for Creative Arts

Today, the world’s leading learning company, Pearson, has announced that celebrated artist and trans activist, Samo, will be its latest BTEC education ambassador, specialising in Creative Arts.

Samo, who uses the pseudonym Mister Samo in his work, will use his platform as a BTEC ambassador to share his experiences of studying the qualification, how the skills he learned have aided his success as an international artist and to help encourage others to explore BTECs and the opportunities they lead to.

From an early age, Samo leaned towards artistic outlets as a form of communication and self-expression. At age 17, he decided to study for a BTEC in Art and Design at Alton College, now part of Havant & South Downs College. Some of Samo’s career highlights include painting at World Pride 2019, producing art book, I EXIST, and founding a LGBTQ+ safe space scheme.

BTECs are created in partnership with teachers, industry professionals, employers and universities. They ensure learners have the right skills and knowledge to truly succeed along their education journey in the workplace and throughout their careers.

Art and Design BTEC gives learners knowledge and understanding of visual communication and the creative process. Learners build up a practical portfolio of work to support progression to higher education, by exploring and developing a wide range of Art and Design skills.

Samo said, ‘My BTEC allowed me to explore a whole range of materials and media to express my ideas, further opening my creative imagination and expanding possibilities. The support and guidance I received to transfer feelings into artwork s was a fundamental part of the course, self-expression is an artist’s language.’

Senior Vice President, Vocational Qualification and Training at Pearson, Freya Thomas Monk said, ’We are thrilled to have Samo onboard as a Pearson BTEC ambassador. His passion for the arts and work around inclusion and diversity for people of all communities is incredibly special.

Samo is still using skills he learned whilst studying for his BTEC in Art and Design and by using education as a route to achieve greater inclusion and expression for people. He continues to be an inspiration for those working within the arts, and those hoping to study it.’