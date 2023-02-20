LGBTI teachers experience unacceptable discriminatory abuse at work

Over half of LGBTI teachers (52%) experience discrimination and abuse from pupils and parents, new member polling by NASUWT – The Teachers Union reveals.

Despite 20 years passing since the repeal of Section 28, a shocking 1 in 4 LGBTI (26%) teachers report that abuse has got worse in the last 3 years, not better.

The survey has also shone a light on the need for employers to take greater initiative in addressing biphobia, homophobia and transphobia in schools:

14% of LGBTI members say their school provides training on LGBTI equalities to senior management, falling to just 7% for school governing bodies

Only 33 % of LGBTI members reported that their school has a zero-tolerance approach to biphobia/homophobia/transphobia

Teachers gather virtually today (Saturday 18 February) at the NASUWT’s LGBTI Teachers Consultation Conference to discuss issues facing LGBTI teachers and identify solutions to improve working conditions and LGBTI inclusion.

The conference coincides with LGBT History Month, held annually in February each year, and will feature workshops, training and sessions.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary said:

“With teacher recruitment and retention reaching crisis levels, governments and employers need to be doing everything in their power to make teaching an inclusive and attractive profession. But instead of being valued and respected, 1 in 2 of LGBTI NASUWT members report experiencing discrimination and abuse at work.

“This year marks 20 years since the repeal of Section 28, legislation that was a vile and morally egregious attack on LGBTI people. And, whilst the law may have changed, it is unacceptable that LGBTI teachers are still facing prejudice, discrimination, exclusion and hatred. For too many, the situation is getting worse not better.

“The Government has allowed a hostile environment to flourish as a consequence of defunding, deregulation and stripping away of statutory protections on the enforcement of equal rights, and by paying lip-service paid to equalities.

“The NASUWT is proud to stand with our LGBTI members on the forefront of the fight for equal rights and inclusion. We are calling on the government to join us in standing up for inclusive workplaces by implementing mandatory training for school and college leaders, inspection systems that challenge school/college employers on their record in advancing equality for LGBTI teachers and students and mandating all schools and colleges to publish their LGBTI equality action plans.”

Published in