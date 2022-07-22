Barnsley College Student satisfaction rate rockets to new high

Barnsley College Higher Education has received another impressive student satisfaction rating in the 2021/22 National Student Survey (NSS).

The proportion of students who said they were satisfied with the quality of their course overall rose to 92%, up from 84% in 2020/21.

Nationally, 76.3% of respondents said they were satisfied with the quality of their course overall, placing the College more than 15% above the national average.

Running across all publicly funded Higher Education (HE) institutions, the annual NSS survey gathers current students’ opinions on their courses and provides information to future students about HE colleges and universities.

More than 92% of students agreed their course at Barnsley College ‘challenged them to achieve their best work’, whilst 90% agreed the College’s library resources ‘supported their learning well’.

Andrea Clarke, Director of Quality for Higher Education at Barnsley College, said: “This is a fantastic result and is testament to our brilliant staff, facilities, and College community.

“I take so much pride in the work our staff have done to achieve such a high rate of student satisfaction, and to have continued to improve this rate despite the challenges we have all faced over the last couple of years. This is just further proof that our College truly is outstanding.”

The College offers higher-level programmes focusing on the skills needed across the region and beyond including foundation and honours degrees, Higher Apprenticeships, HNCs, HNDs and professional business and leadership courses.

Whether you have an interest in Childcare, Criminology, Esports, Fine Art, Health and Social Care or Sport, the College offers courses in a wide range of subjects. Many courses can be studied part-time, making them perfect for anyone wanting to fit study around work or family commitments. Students will learn in a supportive and helpful learning environment with small class sizes and are able to contact tutors easily when additional support is required.

If you want to study a degree but don’t have the right qualifications, an Access to HE course could help. These courses are designed to help you develop your knowledge within your chosen subject whilst improving your study skills and build confidence to help you get the grades required to study a higher-level course.

