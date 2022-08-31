Tilbury Douglas successfully completes two education construction projects in Walsall

Tilbury Douglas, a leading UK building, infrastructure, engineering and fit-out company, has successfully completed construction schemes at The Ladder School and Walsall Studio School, both located in Walsall.

Awarded by the Department for Education under the DfE 2017 Construction Framework Medium Value Band, the two separate schools will be operated by The Mercian Trust, which is a diverse multi-academy trust bringing together different schools catering to a wide range of individual needs.

Designed in collaboration with Race Cottam Architects, The Ladder School is an entirely new build campus; providing alternative provision for young people in the Walsall area who are at the risk of exclusion from mainstream education. The new two and three storey building offers up to 112 students in Key Stage Four and post 16 education a high-quality performance and a digitally rich industry-led learning environment.

On an adjacent site, Tilbury Douglas has completed the construction of the extended accommodation for Walsall Studio School. The school offers a bespoke curriculum designed to engage students on a four-year professional journey that allows them to thrive in the creative, digital and health industries. The new building will provide dedicated and specialist space to further this work.

Over the duration of the project, Tilbury Douglas exceeded their social value targets, achieving over £2.7m in social value pounds (according to TOMs Framework metrics). The comprehensive social and sustainability plan focussed on harnessing local SME supply chains, undertaking community work and providing T-level placements for students at Walsall College and Dudley College.

Simon Butler, Midlands Regional Managing Director of Building – at Tilbury Douglas, commented: “As an experienced contractor within the education sector, we are proud to have successfully delivered two important projects that will positively impact on students within the local community.”

Chris Bury, Principal at The Ladder School, said: “From the start of construction, the Tilbury Douglas team engaged with us well, answered our questions and regularly invited us to site to see the progress. Since moving in the team has been supportive to ensure there was no delay in opening the school for students. We have been blown away with the effort Tilbury Douglas has gone to, to turn drawings and ideas into our school that will transform young people’s lives!”

