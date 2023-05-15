We Are The Change: Student Commission on Racial Justice short film calls for more action against racism and microaggressions

A short film exploring the racism and microaggressions experienced by young people in Britain was launched in May.

The film was created by the Student Commission on Racial Justice and discusses the types of racism and microaggressions experienced by young people from minoritised ethnic groups, and how more needs to be done in calling it out.

Recruited by Leaders Unlocked in partnership with 10 colleges across England, the Student Commissioners are bringing the voices of thousands of young people to the debate about racial justice in England.

The Student Commission on Racial Justice, now in its third year, has explored racial disparities in education across key areas:

Teaching & Learning

Support, Safety & Wellbeing

Events, Social Life & College Culture

World of Work & Aspiration

Complaints Structure & Process

The Commission have developed national recommendations for change that will be delivered to decision-makers in a Manifesto for Action and showcase event on Thursday 25th May 2023.

For the Commission’s previous recommendations that cover the key sectors; Education, Policing & Justice, Employment and Health, please see ‘A Platform for Young People’s Voices on Racial Justice 2022’.

QUOTES FROM STUDENT COMMISSIONERS:

“The opportunity to let my voice be heard is really important to me, and this project let me do that. Not just for myself but for others with similar experiences to mine.”De’Andre, 17, Solihull College & University Centre

“It’s been an honour that I will carry with me my entire life, having been able to contribute to the cause of racial justice through this film. I hope that with the launch, any doubts people had towards the current injustices and flaws in our system designed on outdated nonsensical bias, can become the spark to the flame of conviction, allowing people to truly understand and believe in delivering racial equality in education for all.” Fahad, 21, MK College Group

“Don’t be afraid to take action If you see someone being treated unfairly or you’re getting bullied yourself. That’s how we make a change, by taking that first step.”Iris, 17, The Sheffield College

QUOTES FROM COLLEGE PARTNERS:

“Another brilliant piece of work. Hard hitting, gritty, social realism this time. It has been great to see all three campaign videos and how each year our young people have found a different form of expression to share the same anger and passion to be change makers.” Richard Hodgkiss, Leyton Sixth Form College

“WOW.This is powerful, emotive, and so insightful… So proud of all the Student Commissioners!” Arv Kaushal, MK College Group

“Such a powerful, thought provoking piece of work! Watching it made me quite emotional, but for a number of reasons, the biggest being how proud I am of all the students that have been involved in putting it together. Thank you so much to the Student Commission on Racial Justice partners and most of all the students for their amazing work.” Natalie Simmonds-Alleyne, Birmingham Metropolitan College

